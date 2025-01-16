Donald Trump Inauguration: Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, is planning to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, New York Times reported. This news comes even as TikTok faces significant challenges in the United States, with a federal ban looming that could shut down the social media platform's operations just a day before Donald Trump's inauguration as . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shou Zi Chew has received an invitation from the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee to sit in a position of honour on the dais, typically reserved for former presidents and other distinguished guests, the NYT report added.

Shou Zi Chew attendance will place him alongside other prominent tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, who are also expected to be present at the ceremony.

Donald Trump Changing Stance on TikTok This shift in Donald Trump’s stance towards TikTok is particularly striking, given his previous attempts in 2020 to ban the app and force its sale to an American company due to national security concerns.

Recently, however, Donald Trump has expressed a more favourable view of TikTok, stating he has a "warm spot" for the platform. This change in attitude coincides with his campaign's growing presence on TikTok during the electoral race.

Donald Trump's administration appears willing to negotiate with TikTok in hopes of finding an alternative solution to a forced sale.

TikTok Shutdown in US With more than 170 million American users and, according to Bernstein analysts, about $20 billion of estimated revenue in 2025, TikTok is overwhelmingly popular with young people and advertisers.

The short-video platform, TikTok, plans to shut US operations of its social media app on Sunday, when a federal ban is set to take effect, barring a last-minute reprieve, Reuters reported.

The Washington Post reported that US President-elect Donald Trump is considering issuing an executive order to suspend enforcement of a shutdown for 60 to 90 days. The report did not say how Trump could legally do so.

Last week, the US Supreme Court seemed inclined to uphold the law that would force a sale or ban TikTok, despite calls from Donald Trump to extend the deadline. Trump has said he should have time to pursue a "political resolution" of the issue after taking office.