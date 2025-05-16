'TikTok down? 'Frustrated' users flock to X, joking about their ‘disrupted scrolling routines’

TikTok users across the world faced unexpected disruption on May 15, as the popular video-sharing app suffered a major outage. The problem began around 4:15 p.m. EDT, with over 33,000 users reporting issues on the monitoring website DownDetector. Most complaints (around 79%) were related to the app not working properly. Some users also faced trouble connecting to the server or were suddenly logged out. By 5:30 p.m. EDT, the number of reports had reduced to around 13,300, indicating that the issue was gradually being resolved.

TikTok has not yet released an official explanation for the outage. In the absence of clarity, users turned to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustrations, share memes, and speculate on what went wrong. Some wondered if the platform had been banned or hit by a technical fault.

“Everybody on their way to Twitter after TikTok went down,” one user posted, summing up the flood of reactions online. Another said, “One thing about this little app is that I can always run here to confirm if TikTok is down for everyone else or if it’s just me.”

Outages like this are not uncommon, especially for platforms that run around the clock and cater to millions of users worldwide. While the exact cause remains unknown, such issues are often linked to server overloads, software glitches during updates, or in rare cases, cyberattacks or system failures.

As videos failed to load and feeds stopped refreshing, some users joked about being forced to switch to other apps. “Me being forced to watch Instagram reels instead because TikTok is down,” one person wrote. Another shared, “TikTok down as I'm trying to procrastinate.”