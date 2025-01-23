TikTok was banned in the U.S. due to national security concerns over its Chinese ownership, prompting federal action requiring ByteDance to divest. Despite delays in enforcement, the app remains unavailable in US app stores until a sale to a U.S. buyer is completed.

As the future of TikTok tiks in suspense, reports suggest that the app won't return to the Apple or Google app stores in the US until it is sold to a U.S. buyer. According to AppleInsider, TikTok remains trapped in legal limbo following an executive order from US President Donald Trump on Monday, delaying enforcement of a ban on the Chinese-owned app for 75 days, though the legality of the order is unclear.

The report further noted that, for the early years of President Biden's administration, the TikTok ban seemed unlikely. However, in April 2024, President Biden signed a law requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest its ownership of the app to a U.S. buyer within nine months.

MrBeast buying TikTok? Amid the growing challenges to a potential buyer, MrBeast, the internet's highest-earning content creator and popular YouTuber, is in talks with several groups interested in purchasing TikTok before a potential ban, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The report further explained that MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has not committed to any specific bid, he is engaging with multiple parties to align with a successful offer. One of the groups, announced Tuesday, consists of American investors led by tech entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley, founder of Employer.com.

On Saturday, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI submitted a proposal to ByteDance to form a new entity that would merge Perplexity with TikTok's U.S. operations, according to a source familiar with the matter, Associated Press reported.

Perplexity is not seeking to purchase the ByteDance algorithm that powers TikTok's video recommendations based on users' interests.

Why is TikTok not yet back in the Apple store? Apple removed TikTok from the App Store due to its obligation “to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates."

According to a report by 9TO5Mac, Alan Z. Rozenshtein wrote for Lawfare, "The non-enforcement promise offers minimal security. As discussed above, courts rarely treat such promises as binding, even when defendants face serious consequences from relying on them."

He noted that Trump could change his mind at any time or selectively enforce against companies that fall from political favour, and a future administration, “taking advantage of the five-year statute of limitations, would almost certainly be free to pursue violations regardless of Trump’s stance."

When will TikTok be back on the App Store? ByteDance restored TikTok service to U.S. users on Sunday after a temporary shutdown over the weekend. While the app is back online, users who deleted it are unable to download it, and existing users cannot update the app.

TikTok is confronting a U.S. law that mandates the company to sever ties with its Chinese parent, ByteDance, or face a ban in the United States.

The popular social media platform went offline around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold a law requiring TikTok to sever ties with its China-based parent company, ByteDance. If not, the app faced removal from U.S. app stores by Jan. 19. Frustrated users quickly turned to other social media platforms like X and Instagram to express their discontent with the ban.

What happens if people search for 'TikTok' on the app store? According to a report by USA Today, Android users searching for TikTok in the Google Play Store encounter an unclickable icon with the message, "Looking for TikTok?" followed by a note, saying, "Downloads for this app are paused due to current U.S. legal requirements."

iPhone users searching for TikTok are greeted with a notice saying, “TikTok and other ByteDance apps are not available in the country or region you're in." A prompt to “learn more" leads them to a support page providing further details on the availability of TikTok and other ByteDance-owned apps in the US, USA Today report noted.

What are people talking on social media? Memes are flooding social media, and TikTok users are showing angst against US President Donald Trump's decision.

Take a look:

When and Why TikTok was banned? The US has over 170 million TikTok users, and the app has long been a point of political controversy due to its Chinese ownership.

TikTok was banned in the U.S. over national security concerns, and federal law required its parent company, ByteDance, to sever ties with US operations. US officials have repeatedly raised alarms, warning that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on Americans or secretly influence public opinion by manipulating content.

Lawmakers and officials have expressed concerns for years about the national security risks posed by TikTok's connection to China. Last year, Congress took action, passing a law that mandated ByteDance either sell its stake in TikTok or face being cut off from the U.S. market. The law set a deadline of January 19 for compliance.

Constitutional and business law attorney Kirk McGill said he thinks Trump lacks the legal authority to suspend the ban but it’s unlikely the question would reach a court in the time it might take TikTok to find a buyer.

"It's also unlikely that Apple or Google will face legal consequences if they move forward with Trump's demands, given that his administration would have to initiate any prosecutions," McGill said.

As reported by the Associated Press, Trump has expressed a “warm spot" in his heart for TikTok, saying the platform helped him attract more young voters during last year's presidential election. During his first term, however, he tried to ban the app, citing national security concerns due to its ties with China.

Shortly after taking office on Monday, Trump instructed the Justice Department to delay the enforcement of the TikTok ban until early April. He also mentioned plans to have the US government broker a deal for 50% control of TikTok, adding that "every rich person" had reached out to him about acquiring the popular social media platform.