TikTok races to launch new US app as sale deadline approaches

TikTok is secretly building a brand-new app for American users because its Chinese owner, ByteDance, must sell the US version by law. According to insider reports, this replacement app will hit Apple and Google stores on September 5. President Trump claims the US "pretty much" has a deal ready, but he’ll start talks with China this week to finalize it.

Existing app to shut down by March 2026: Reports The clock is ticking: Trump extended ByteDance’s deadline to September 17 to hand over TikTok’s US operations. If the sale happens, a group of American investors will own and run the new app.



Here’s what 170 million US TikTok users need to know: Your current app will keep working until March 2026, but you’ll eventually need to switch to the new version.

The change won’t be instant; TikTok plans a six-month transition where both apps might work side-by-side. But by next spring, the original TikTok will stop functioning in America.

The company hasn’t confirmed if your followers, videos, or messages will transfer automatically. This scramble comes after years of US worries that China could spy through TikTok, a claim the company denies. Lawmakers say the sale will protect national security.



Deal roadblocks remain. Earlier this year, China blocked a similar sale after Trump hit Chinese goods with steep new tariffs. Beijing could again stall the deal since Chinese tech export rules require approval for TikTok’s algorithm transfer. Trump admitted: “We’ll probably have to get China’s okay”.

Trump-China talks critical for deal approval Meanwhile, TikTok staff are working overtime to “clone” the app with identical features like For You feeds and LIVE gifts, but under US-controlled servers and software. Workers worry the rushed timeline might cause glitches or data loss during the switch.



What’s next? If China greenlights the deal, TikTok’s sale could finish by late September. If not, the app faces a US ban.