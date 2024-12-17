TikTok CEO Shou Chew reportedly met with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday (December 16), just weeks before a US ban on the app is expected to take effect. This development comes amid national security concerns that have fueled efforts to shut TikTok down.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We’ll take a look at TikTok. You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok," suggesting a willingness to intervene to reverse the ban.

Ban deadline looms The shutdown of TikTok is slated for January 19 under a law signed by President Joe Biden unless its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., agrees to divest the app to an American owner. A recent federal appeals court upheld this law, and TikTok's request for an injunction has already been rejected. The company has since escalated the fight by petitioning the Supreme Court for review.

Tech leaders courting Trump Chew's meeting with Trump follows a trend of other tech executives also seeking audience with the president-elect. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dined with Trump on Thanksgiving Eve at Mar-a-Lago, while Apple CEO Tim Cook met Trump at the estate last week.

The meetings reflect concerns about the incoming administration's regulatory stance and efforts to navigate the political landscape ahead of Trump's January 20 inauguration.

TikTok asks SC to block US law as ban deadline nears Supreme Court petition filed TikTok has petitioned the US Supreme Court to temporarily block a law that would force its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face shutdown by January 19. The company has asked the court to decide on the matter by January 6, emphasizing that the law would impose "unprecedented speech restrictions."

TikTok, which boasts over 170 million monthly US users, stated that enforcing the law would silence political and social expression, especially "the day before a presidential inauguration."

Economic and social risks highlighted The company argued that the law would harm "small businesses who rely on the platform" and could result in "substantial and unrecoverable monetary and competitive losses." TikTok maintains that shutting it down would disproportionately impact American users relying on the platform for communication, commerce, and artistic expression.

Trump's position signals policy shift President-elect Donald Trump's support for TikTok represents a notable policy reversal from his first term. Trump previously attempted to ban the app in 2020 over concerns of national security but has recently shown a softer stance.

National security debate continues The US government has long alleged that TikTok poses a national security risk by allowing Beijing to collect user data and spread propaganda—claims denied by both ByteDance and China.

Earlier this month, a three-judge US appeals court panel upheld the law mandating TikTok’s divestment from Chinese ownership, concluding it was “essential to protect national security.”

