Tim Cook gifts THIS to Donald Trump after announcing $600 billion investment: Watch video

Apple CEO Tim Cook presented a gift to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. It was a “unique” piece of glass from iPhone glass manufacturer Corning that’s set in a 24-karat gold base.

Tim Cook's gesture came as his company, Apple, pledged additional new investments worth $100 billion in US manufacturing, taking total investments to $600 billion.

In a video, Apple CEO Tim Cook could be seen displaying a memento in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6, 2025 as US President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick look on before announcing that Apple will invest an additional $100 billion in the United States, taking its total pledge to $600 billion over the next four years.

What is the gift? The piece of glass is a large disc with the Apple logo cut into it. President Trump’s name is printed on top of the glass. On the bottom, there’s a signature that appears to be Cook’s, as well as the message “Made in USA” and the year 2025.

Cook said the glass was designed by a “former US Marine Corps corporal” who works at Apple. The base “comes from Utah.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds a gift from President Donald Trump during an announcement about Apple in the Oval Office, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Apple CEO said, "This glass comes off the Corning line. It's engraved for President Trump. It's a unique unit of one. It was designed by a US Marine Corps corporal, a former one, who works at Apple now."

"And the base comes from Utah and is 24-karat gold," he added.

According to Reuters, the price of gold is currently over $3,300 per ounce.

Apple's $600 billion investment President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Apple will invest an additional $100 billion in the US. The new pledge brings Apple's total investment commitment in the US to $600 billion.

The move will expand the company's domestic investment commitment and could help it sidestep potential tariffs on iPhones, Reuters reported. But it still falls short of Trump's demand that Apple begin making iPhones domestically.

"Companies like Apple, they're coming home. They're all coming home," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, moments after Apple CEO Tim Cook gave him a US-made souvenir with a 24-karat gold base.

"This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of ensuring that iPhones sold in America also are made in America," Trump added.