TIME has officially unveiled its shortlist for the Person of the Year 2024, sparking global speculation about who might take the title this year. The Person of the Year award recognizes the individual, group, or entity that, for better or worse, has most impacted events in the preceding year.

The shortlist for 2024 Person of the Year includes political figures, business leaders, social media influencers, and activists, reflecting the shifting dynamics of power, economics, and social movements.

While the final winner has yet to be determined, this year’s contenders include figures linked to major global changes, groundbreaking achievements, and responses to pressing international crises.

The full list of contenders, in alphabetical order by last name, includes:

Kamala Harris, US Vice President

Kate Middleton, Member of the British Royal Family

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter)

Yulia Navalnaya, Russian political activist and opposition leader

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister

Jerome Powell, Chair of the US Federal Reserve

Joe Rogan, Influential podcaster and public figure

Claudia Sheinbaum, former Mayor of Mexico City

Donald Trump, Former US President

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Fans and analysts alike are eagerly speculating over who will clinch this prestigious title.

TIME’s announcement about the winner will come on December 12.

Profiles of TIME’s 2024 Person of the Year finalists Kamala Harris, US Vice President Kamala Harris is the 49th Vice President of the United States, serving under President Joe Biden. The first woman of South Asian and African American descent to hold the role, Harris has a long political career, including serving as a US Senator from California. She is known for her work on issues such as criminal justice reform, healthcare, and women's rights. As Vice President, Harris plays a key role in advancing the administration's policy agenda and addressing major national and international challenges.

Kate Middleton, Member of the British Royal Family Kate Middleton, married to Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is a key member of the British royal family. She is known for her elegance, style, and dedication to social causes like mental health, childhood development, and education. As a mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Kate balances her role as a senior royal with active philanthropic efforts and public service.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk is a billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of multiple groundbreaking companies, including Tesla, the electric vehicle and clean energy company, and X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform. Known for his innovative vision, Musk has revolutionized the automotive and space industries through Tesla’s electric vehicles and SpaceX’s reusable rocket technology. His ventures also include Neuralink, which focuses on brain-computer interface development. Musk remains one of the most influential figures in technology and business globally.

Yulia Navalnaya, Russian Political Activist and Opposition Leader Yulia Navalnaya is a prominent Russian political activist and the widow of Alex Navalny, the high-profile opposition leader and critic of President Vladimir Putin. She has been a vocal advocate for human rights, democratic reforms, and the release of her husband, who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2021. Navalnaya has focused on rallying support against corruption and supporting pro-democracy movements within Russia and internationally. Her activism highlights resilience in the face of political repression and systemic challenges.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, having first held the position from 1996 to 1999 and returning in 2009. A prominent figure in Israeli politics, Netanyahu is the leader of the Likud party and has shaped the nation's policies on security, economic reforms, and foreign relations. His tenure has been marked by a focus on national security, efforts to normalize relations with Arab nations, and ongoing challenges with the Palestinian conflict. Netanyahu remains a polarizing figure in Israel due to his political policies and legal controversies.

Jerome Powell, Chair of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell is the 16th Chair of the US Federal Reserve, having assumed the role in February 2018. As the head of the central bank, Powell oversees monetary policy decisions that influence the US economy, including interest rate adjustments and financial stability. Powell is known for his pragmatic approach to economic challenges, particularly during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as he worked to support growth and manage inflation.

Joe Rogan, Influential Podcaster and Public Figure Joe Rogan is a comedian, mixed martial arts commentator, and host of The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular and longest-running podcasts in the world. Known for his engaging conversations, Rogan covers a wide range of topics including politics, science, culture, health, and philosophy with a variety of guests. His podcast's success has made him a powerful voice in media, with millions of listeners worldwide.

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum is the President of Mexico, having assumed office in October 2024. She is the first woman to hold the position, marking a historic milestone in the country’s political landscape. Before her presidency, Sheinbaum served as the Mayor of Mexico City, where she focused on sustainability, social programs, and economic growth. Known for her progressive policies, she has championed climate change initiatives, economic reform, and efforts to reduce inequality. Sheinbaum’s leadership style combines pragmatism and a commitment to social equity as she navigates Mexico's economic and political challenges.

Donald Trump, Former US President US President-elect Donald Trump is a businessman and political leader who served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. Before entering politics, Trump was a prominent real estate developer. Known for his controversial policies, populist approach, and use of social media, Trump’s administration focused on tax reforms, immigration control, and trade policies. After losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Trump has remained an influential figure in the Republican Party while continuing to shape American political discourse with his public statements and ongoing legal battles.