Times Square bomb threat: NYPD shuts down area after reports of a ‘suspicious package’ outside local police station

Times Square bomb threat: New York Police Department (NYPD) shuts down Times Square area on Monday, 18 August 2025, after reports of a 'suspicious package' left outside a police substation, reported the news portal NBC New York, citing officials aware of the development.

According to the news report, a cylinder-style device was discovered around 10:30 a.m. (EDT) in front of the Midtown precinct NYPD substation front door, said the law enforcement officials.

Multiple media reports suggest that the police were informed about this ‘suspicious package’ through a call on Monday, after which the area was sealed off for further investigations.

The police cordoned off the area of 7th Avenue in New York between the 42nd and the 43rd streets for the pedestrian and vehicle traffic, as per the news report.

Bomb Squad on site The NYPD bomb squad was also called out to investigate the situation and investigate the 'cylinder-style device.' However, the bomb squad, after investigation, found out that the object was not a legitimate threat, according to the news portal's report.

The entire NYPD building was evacuated due to precautionary measures as soon as there was a valid threat, which could have potentially turned out to be a bomb, reported the news portal, citing the officials.

Police gave the "all-clear" signal shortly before 12 p.m. (EDT) on Monday, 18 August 2025, and started its work to reopen the Times Square area.

According to the report, the Police said that a video showed that it was a man who reportedly left a 'hoax' device in front of the police station. So far, the person who dropped off the package has not been discovered and is still being pursued as investigators give the green light for the people.