New York City’s Times Square Ball Drop, one of the most iconic New Year’s Eve traditions, will once again captivate audiences worldwide as it rings in 2025. The dazzling event involves the lowering of a massive, illuminated crystal ball from the top of One Times Square, marking the final seconds of the year.

Event overview Start time: New Year Festivities begin at 6 pm on December 31, with the ball raised to its peak. The countdown starts at 11.59 pm, and the ball descends over 60 seconds.

Live performances: Musical acts include Lenny Kravitz, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, and Grammy-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton. Underwood will perform a medley of hits before the ball drop, while Guyton will sing John Lennon’s Imagine moments before midnight.

Streaming options: Viewers can watch live on TV networks, Times Square’s official website, or platforms like YouTube. CNN will also stream the event live on its apps for pay-TV subscribers.

About the Times Square Ball The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere weighing nearly 12,000 pounds.

It features:

2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles with intricate patterns symbolizing unity and celebration.

32,256 LED lights capable of displaying 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns, creating a kaleidoscopic effect.

This permanent ball is visible atop Times Square year-round.

Historical significance The tradition began in 1907, with a 700-pound iron-and-wood ball illuminated by 100 light bulbs.

Over the years, the ball has undergone seven redesigns, evolving from wrought iron to aluminum and now to an energy-efficient crystal LED sphere.

Performances and guests This new year’s lineup includes global music stars and comedians, featuring:

Musicians: Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Diplo, and Patti LaBelle.

Comedy acts: Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, and Adam Devine.

Celebrity appearances by 50 Cent and Sting live-streamed from various locations.

Time Ball origins The concept of a descending ball to signal time predates this celebration. The first "Time Ball" was installed in 1833 at England's Royal Observatory in Greenwich for ship captains to synchronize their clocks. Today, Times Square’s Ball Drop continues this tradition, watched by over a billion people worldwide.