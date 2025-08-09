Times Square shooting: 17-year-old arrested for injuring 3 after verbal spat, sparks panic and chaos | Videos

Time Square shooting: A 17-year-old has been arrested after he shot and injured three in Times Square, following a verbal spat, early Saturday morning, said police officials.

Visuals on social media showed chaos ensued with panicked people running away from the scene as police surrounded a vehicle and attended to the wounded lying on the ground. Several have been hospitalised, but their injuries are not life-threatening, the police said, reported CNN.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:20 am (local time) on 44th Street and 7th Avenue when, police believe, the 17-year-old suspect got involved in a dispute with a 19-year-old before shots were fired, said the New York Police Department, as per reports.

Victims taken to hospital An 18-year-old woman's neck was grazed, while a 19-year-old man and a 65-year-old man's lower limbs were injured, police said.

The three victims were taken to New York City's Bellevue Hospital, where they were determined to be in stable condition.