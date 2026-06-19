Times Square shooting: Videos capture chaos and panic after gunshots heard as US co-hosts FIFA World Cup

Gunfire broke out in New York City's Times Square on Thursday afternoon, triggering alarm among visitors and locals, though authorities reported no injuries and made no immediate arrests.

The incident unfolded only a short distance from a parked police vehicle. The shooting occurred at approximately 3:40 pm, shortly after a parade celebrating the NBA champion New York Knicks had drawn large crowds to the streets of Lower Manhattan, according to PTI.

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Authorities said around 10,000 police officers were deployed to provide security for the event, which honored the Knicks' first championship victory in 53 years.

The New York Police Department confirmed the incident to AFP, noting that it occurred in the bustling entertainment district, which has welcomed an influx of FIFA World Cup supporters since the tournament kicked off last week.

Times Square shooting: Videos show panic among people Videos shared online captured scenes of chaos as people rushed to leave the area after the sound of multiple shots echoed through the square.

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Footage from a webcam appeared to show at least two individuals dressed in black entering the busy intersection on Thursday and firing what looked like handguns into the area.

The sound of the gunfire sparked panic among bystanders, with people seen running for safety or taking cover. The suspects then fled down the street while being chased by several police officers who were patrolling the popular tourist destination.

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Police said officers swiftly pursued a suspect following the shooting. The Fire Department confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital, though no further information about the individual's condition was immediately available.

The incident came less than a week after a 17-year-old was shot in Times Square while fans were celebrating the Knicks' championship-clinching win over San Antonio, according to police. In that case, officers transported the victim to a hospital themselves because heavy crowds prevented an ambulance from reaching the scene.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X