Times Square stabbing victim identified as Bank of America vice president Erin Piacenti

Bank of America vice president Erin Piacenti has been identified as the woman who was fatally stabbed in New York City's Times Square on Monday in what police described as a random and unprovoked attack.

Erin Piacenti, a vice president of business selection and conflicts at Bank of America, died in hospital from injuries sustained in the stabbing, Bloomberg News first reported.

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“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones,” Bank of America said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

According to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, a 49-year-old woman from Queens pulled two knives from a shopping bag shortly before 4:30 p.m. near an NYPD substation outside One Times Square.

The woman first stabbed a 68-year-old man in the abdomen as he waited to cross the street after exiting a subway station. She then stabbed Piacenti, 32, also in the abdomen, Tisch said.

Both victims were taken to hospital. Piacenti died from her injuries, while the man was reported to be in stable condition.

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Police shoot attacker Police officers surrounded the woman and tried for several minutes to persuade her to drop the knives, Tisch said.

The woman reportedly told officers, “I’m not dropping anything, I would rather kill both of you.”

Officers then used a Taser, but it failed to incapacitate her. Video posted by bystanders showed the woman moving toward officers while holding the knives.

Two officers subsequently fired their weapons, striking the woman. She was given first aid at the scene but was fatally shot, police said.

“This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the crossroads of the world,” Tisch said.

No evidence of terrorism New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the woman stabbed two people before police used a Taser and opened fire.

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Tisch said the suspect had a documented mental health history with the NYPD, including incidents in 2018 and 2019, but did not have an arrest history with the department.

Police said there was no evidence that the attack was terrorism-related and that the investigation remains ongoing.