Times Square to mark America’s 250th birthday with special July ball drop

The committee overseeing celebrations for America’s 250th birthday in 2026 has announced that New York City’s iconic Times Square Ball will feature in two landmark events—on New Year’s Eve and again in July—to mark the start of the nation’s Semiquincentennial.

America250 said the world-famous Ball will be relit in red, white and blue following its traditional New Year’s Eve drop, before reappearing in a first-of-its-kind Independence Day celebration in July.

New Year’s Eve marks the start of the Semiquincentennial year After the Ball drops at midnight on December 31, it will be relit in an America250 red, white and blue design and rise above illuminated “2026” numerals at around 12:04 a.m. EST on New Year’s Day.

The post-midnight ceremony will include a video titled America Turns 250, the release of 2,000 pounds of red, white and blue confetti, and a pyrotechnic finale set to Ray Charles’ rendition of America the Beautiful. Organisers described it as a surprise second ceremonial moment—something never before seen at Times Square’s New Year’s celebrations.

Historic July 3 Ball drop planned for Independence Day In another first, the Times Square Ball will drop again on July 3, 2026, marking the first time in history it has been used outside of New Year’s Eve. The special drop will anchor nationwide Independence Day celebrations and signal the central role of New York City in the Semiquincentennial.

America250 aims to unite the nation “America250 will kick off the Semiquincentennial year on New Year’s Eve in Times Square — the most watched celebration on the planet,” said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. “Our goal is to inspire all 350 million Americans to join in this moment to celebrate our country.”

Collaboration behind the milestone moments The celebrations reflect collaboration between America250, One Times Square and the Times Square Alliance.

Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown, which owns and operates One Times Square, said the location has long served as a global stage for historic moments, adding that it was fitting for the Semiquincentennial to begin there.

Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance, said the partnership ensures the first moment of 2026 will launch a year-long series of celebrations marking 250 years of American history.