Billy Zane's transformation into Marlon Brando for an upcoming biopic has captivated cinema fans, with many calling it the greatest casting ever. The film, Waltzing with Brando, will premiere at the Torino Film Festival.

“This is a picture of Billy Zane playing Marlon Brando in a new biopic. And he looks exactly like Brando while still looking exactly like Billy Zane…and it’s making my head hurt," summed up one X user.

The actor will premiere Waltzing with Brando — based on a memoir by his architect Bernard Judge — at the Torino Film Festival later this month. The much anticipated indie film will see Zane playing Marlon Brando from the era when the iconic actor was preparing to star in The Godfather and Last Tango in Paris.

“Why are they the same and distinguishable at the same time. This is a vortex," read one post.

“Holy s**t! He is literally a dude disguised as a dude playing another dude," agreed another.

"I totally understand what you're saying! He does look exactly like Brando but I knew it was Billy Zane before I read he was doing this film!" agreed a third.

Fiest I was like: Thanks for putting your a pic of Marlon Brando so we can't see how Billy Zane looks. Then I looked harder and thought: I think that's him," laughed another X user.

The upcoming film has also begun generating award buzz with many social media users urging the Academy to “ just give him the damn Oscar".

"Can't Wait to see it, I think Zane will do an excellent job. Too early for Oscar buzz?" asked one social media user.

“Hopefully he gets recognized for this. Dude should have been nominated for Titanic," opined another.