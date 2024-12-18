Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's iconic fictional character ‘Top Gun’ is now a decorated naval hero in the US. On Tuesday, Tom Cruise was awarded the US Navy's highest civilian honour for his “outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps” through the Top Gun series and other films.

Cruise was given the Distinguished Public Service Award by US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro in a ceremony at Longcross Studios near London. He has been working in the UK.

The 62-year-old actor said he was proud to receive the “extraordinary acknowledgement.” The award included a medal and a certificate.

“I admire all of the servicemen and women,” Cruise said. “I know in life, something that is very true to me is that to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women.”

The US Navy said Cruise had “increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform.”

“Top Gun,” the smash hit 1986 movie about Cold War flying aces, made Cruise a star and drove a spike in military enlistment. The Navy even set up recruitment tables in theatres.

Interest was renewed with the 2022 sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” in which Cruise's character mentored a new generation of elite aviators.

The Navy said the sequel “brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated the minds of newer audience members, effectively targeting a younger audience's interest in the skill sets and opportunities the Navy can provide.”

Cruise was also commended for his roles in “Born on the Fourth of July,” “A Few Good Men” and “Mission: Impossible” movies.

Cruise's next on-screen adventure, “Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning,” is due for release in May 2025. The actor also has Judy, a black comedy-drama by Alejandro Iñárritu, and an untitled SpaceX project aiming to film in outer space lined up for the upcoming year.