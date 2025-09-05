‘Today’ host Sheinelle Jones opens up about late husband's cancer battle: ‘It was a beautiful nightmare’

Today host Sheinelle Jones has opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Uche Ojeh, during her emotional return to the Today show on Friday.

Sheinelle Jones on losing her husband to brain cancer In her first interview since his death from brain cancer in May, the 47-year-old journalist sat down with friend and colleague Savannah Guthrie to share memories of her husband and the quiet strength they shared during his final months.

“It’s a beautiful nightmare,” Jones said. “My heart is shattered in a million pieces. The life that I’ve known since I was 19 is no more. I’ve always wanted kids and I have three kids of my own now and they’ve lost their dad. And I’m their mum. It sucks.”

Jones met Ojeh when they were both students. Their love story began in a college dorm room and spanned decades. Years later, they found themselves in a hospital room, holding hands once again.

“I remember staring out the window, and I’m like, oh, my God, it’s like this crazy, full-circle moment,” she recalled. “Here we are again, not talking, and it feels like a beautiful nightmare.”

Speaking through tears, she described the quiet moments they shared in hospital as something profound, even amid the fear and pain.

“It felt scary. It felt divine. It felt bigger than us. But at the end of the day, when we shut the door and it was just us, that was always when we felt like we were at our best.”

“We would just hold hands, and the nurses would come in, and they would call us the lovebirds... We would just look at each other, say ‘I love you,’ and hold hands. But that’s what I mean by beautiful nightmare.”

Ojeh, 45, was a devoted father and athlete, known for completing triathlons and spending time with his children.

“It is a nightmare to watch a 45-year-old do two triathlons and live and breathe off of soccer and his kids… to take a guy like that and watch him have to deal with this fight was a nightmare.”

For nearly a year, Jones continued working at Today while privately caring for her husband. Eventually, she chose to step away from the programme to be fully present in what she called both a trial and a gift.

“I didn’t want to look back. I wanted to be strong, and I wanted to look back and know that I was strong,” she said.

“But I didn’t want to be so strong that I missed this blessing right in front of me — that I missed the fight, that I missed the beauty in the fight. That I missed just looking in his eyes.”

She described how she sometimes became his anchor in moments of fear or fatigue.

“I was his oxygen sometimes. I would just [whisper], ‘I love you. We’re going to be OK. I love you. Look at me. I’m here.’”

Despite the devastating outcome, Jones said she held on to hope.

“I believed that he was going to be okay. I knew it was gonna be tough, but we all believed that he would be fine.”