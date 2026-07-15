Todd Blanche confirmation hearing: Trump DOJ policies, Epstein files, Jan 6 pardons dominate Senate grilling

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche faced intense questioning from both Republicans and Democrats during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, defending the Trump administration's controversial Justice Department policies while trying to secure enough Republican support to become attorney general permanently.

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Blanche, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney who has led the Justice Department on an interim basis since April, used his opening remarks to argue that the department is rebuilding public confidence after what he described as years of politicization.

'We are restoring trust' Opening the hearing, Blanche said his leadership is focused on repairing faith in the Justice Department.

"In recent years, Americans watched the Justice Department turn against many of you and a former president, and it damaged the public's faith in justice," Blanche said. "We are fixing that."

He also highlighted the administration's priorities, including reducing violent crime, combating drug trafficking, targeting cartels and prosecuting fraud involving taxpayer-funded programs.

Key Republicans remain undecided One of the biggest moments of the hearing came when Republican Sen. John Cornyn declined to commit his support, saying he still has reservations over Blanche's record.

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"I continue to have some concerns" and I'm "not going to make any decisions at this point," Cornyn said after questioning Blanche.

By contrast, Sen. Thom Tillis appeared more supportive while pressing Blanche to ensure a controversial compensation fund for alleged victims of government "weaponization" cannot be revived.

Blanche responded: "Absolutely."

Defends Trump tax audit immunity deal Democrats repeatedly challenged Blanche over a settlement that grants Trump and members of his family protection from IRS tax audits.

Blanche insisted the arrangement was legally sound.

"Nobody is above the law," Blanche said. "When we enter the settlements like that … it doesn't make any of those individuals above the law."

He also rejected claims that the agreement placed Trump beyond legal scrutiny.

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Says $1.8 billion compensation fund is 'dead' Cornyn also questioned Blanche over the administration's proposed $1.8 billion fund intended to compensate individuals claiming they were unfairly targeted by the government.

Blanche maintained the proposal has effectively been abandoned.

"I never started. No money went from the Treasury to any other account. There's no commissioners. It's not moving forward."

He added that Congress could codify language preventing any future revival of the fund.

Questioned over Jan. 6 pardons Blanche also defended President Trump's constitutional authority to issue blanket pardons for those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

"I don't question President Trump's authority," Blanche said, noting that the Constitution gives presidents the power "to pardon anybody for any federal crime."

When asked whether he was proud of the pardons, Blanche replied: "I wasn't celebrating it," though he described the pardons as "very generous."

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Epstein files and victims Blanche acknowledged mistakes in the Justice Department's handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, while insisting officials acted to protect victims.

"My heart breaks for every survivor," Blanche said, adding that he would be willing to prosecute "anyone who did any harm to any of these victims."

He also said the administration had been "extraordinarily transparent" in releasing Epstein-related files despite criticism over the process.

Clash over FBI Director Kash Patel Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Blanche about FBI Director Kash Patel's travel and use of government aircraft.

Blanche dismissed the criticism.

"Full faith" in Patel, Blanche said, calling Whitehouse's line of questioning "extraordinarily obnoxious."

Trump never asked me to do anything illegal Republican Sen. John Kennedy asked Blanche whether Trump had ever requested that he break the law.

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Blanche responded: "Absolutely not."

Earlier, when asked whether he would resign if ordered to do something unethical, Blanche replied:

"If it were to happen, I'm not going to violate my oath to the Constitution."

Confirmation battle remains uncertain Blanche's confirmation remains uncertain as he needs unified Republican support to advance through the Senate Judiciary Committee. While some Republicans signaled support, the hesitation from key senators such as John Cornyn means his nomination could still face obstacles.

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