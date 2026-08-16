Todd Blanche refuses to pledge DOJ will always act independently of President Trump

US Attorney General Todd Blanche has refused to pledge that the Justice Department will always operate independently of President Donald Trump, arguing that no attorney general should make such a commitment.

In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press host Kristen Welker on Sunday, Blanche was asked directly whether he could guarantee the department's independence from the White House.

“No, I’m not going to pledge that,” Blanche said. “And no attorney general ever should.”

Blanche defends DOJ relationship with Trump Welker then asked whether Blanche would refuse a presidential request if he believed it crossed an ethical or legal line.

“He would never do that,” Blanche replied. “He never has. He never will.”

Blanche, a former personal lawyer to Trump, said there was an important distinction between promising that the Justice Department would always operate independently and carrying out its legal responsibilities.

“There’s a big difference between saying ‘we will always do our job and investigate any case and act independently of the White House’ — no, I’m not going to pledge that, and no attorney general should ever pledge that,” he said.

Independence concerns under Trump Blanche's remarks are likely to fuel questions about the Justice Department's independence under Trump, who has repeatedly demanded action against political opponents and criticised investigations involving him and his allies.

The attorney general previously represented Trump in several criminal cases before joining the Justice Department, making his relationship with the president a central issue in discussions about his ability to operate independently.

Blanche has previously said he can separate his former role as Trump's lawyer from his responsibilities as the nation's top law enforcement official.

Todd Blanche says he can remain independent from Trump despite close ties Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, sought to reassure senators that he would remain independent from the president if confirmed as attorney general, despite his close involvement in Trump's legal battles.

During his confirmation hearing, Blanche rejected the suggestion that his relationship with Trump amounted to a personal friendship.

Blanche denies being Trump's friend Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy asked Blanche whether he considered Trump a friend.

"I'm his lawyer — was his lawyer," Blanche replied, adding that he had now become deputy attorney general.

Blanche said he first met Trump while serving as his criminal defence attorney.

"I'm not sure there's very many people who have ever had a criminal defence attorney who calls that person their friend," he said.

Questions over Justice Department independence Blanche's comments came amid intense scrutiny over whether he could operate independently of Trump if appointed to lead the Justice Department.

Trump has repeatedly called for what he describes as "retribution" against political opponents and has pushed the Justice Department to pursue cases involving several of his critics, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Blanche previously represented Trump in three of the four major criminal cases he faced before the 2024 election, including his New York criminal trial.

Todd Blanche sworn in as US attorney general after narrow Senate vote President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Todd Blanche was sworn in as US attorney general on Monday after a closely contested confirmation battle that exposed bipartisan concerns over the Justice Department's direction.

Blanche was confirmed by the Senate in a 50-49 vote, with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposition over concerns about the department's increasing politicisation under Trump.

Former Trump attorney and now federal appeals court Judge Emil Bove administered the oath to Blanche at the White House. Blanche later arrived at Justice Department headquarters, where employees gathered to welcome him.

A former federal prosecutor in New York, Blanche had been serving as acting attorney general since Pam Bondi was fired in April.

Blanche now takes permanent control of a Justice Department facing significant internal departures and growing resistance from the courts.

He has overseen investigations involving several of Trump's political opponents, including former FBI Director James Comey. Blanche has strongly rejected allegations that the administration has weaponised the department.