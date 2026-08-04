Todd Blanche wins crucial Senate committee vote, advances toward confirmation as US attorney general

Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's close aide, moved a step closer to becoming the next US attorney general on Tuesday (4 August) after the Senate Judiciary Committee approved his nomination in a narrow party-line vote.

The decision came after Todd Blanche provided written assurances that a controversial $1.8 billion fund linked to President Donald Trump's settlement with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) would not proceed, helping secure the backing of two Republican senators who had raised objections.

The committee voted 12-10 to advance Blanche's nomination, sending it to the full US Senate where he is widely expected to secure confirmation despite continued Democratic opposition.

Republican concerns eased after Blanche scraps controversial fund Todd Blanche's nomination had faced unexpected resistance from Republican senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, who questioned the Department of Justice's role in a proposed Anti-Weaponization Fund established as part of a settlement resolving Trump's lawsuit against the IRS.

The lawsuit followed the leak of Trump's confidential tax records by a former IRS contractor, who has been serving a prison sentence since 2024.

The proposed fund, valued at approximately $1.8 billion, drew criticism after opponents argued it could become a taxpayer-funded compensation programme benefiting Donald Trump's political allies, including some defendants linked to the 6 January Capitol riot.

To address those concerns, Blanche signed an order rescinding the fund. In the document released on Sunday, he stated that the programme had never become operational, noting that no governing board had been appointed, no funds had been distributed and no claims had been processed.

Separately, the Department of Justice clarified that a related agreement concerning tax protections applied only to the original plaintiffs in the IRS settlement and did not grant blanket immunity to Trump or his family from future tax audits.

Cornyn and Tillis back nomination after receiving written guarantees The written commitments proved sufficient to win over Cornyn and Tillis, whose support was essential for Todd Blanche's nomination to move forward.

Speaking before Tuesday's vote, Tillis criticised the proposed fund but said his concerns had been resolved. "I've never liked this 1776 fund. It made no sense to me, and I thought it was an insult to the police officers and the people that defended us on January the sixth. It's done. It's been rescinded, and I am satisfied," he said.

Cornyn defended pressing Blanche for written assurances, arguing that the guarantees carried significant weight.

"While this may sound like nitpicking to some, it's critically important not only to me but to other members of the Senate," Cornyn said. “Given this agreement with Todd Blanche, I expect the department to live up to this in future litigation.”

Democrats question Blanche's independence from Trump Democrats argued that Todd Blanche's nomination raises concerns about the Justice Department's independence from US President Trump.

Blanche previously served as Trump's personal defence lawyer before becoming acting attorney general, prompting opposition to question whether he could lead the department independently of the White House.

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Senator Richard Durbin sharply criticised Blanche's record during the committee debate.

"Instead of serving the American people and upholding the rule of law and the Constitution, Todd Blanche has aided and abetted the most corrupt administration in the history of the United States," Durbin said.

Durbin also accused Blanche of providing misleading testimony during his confirmation process regarding discussions over the proposed compensation fund.

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Senator Sheldon Whitehouse echoed Democratic concerns, asking: “What's left of this committee?”