Todd Snider passes away at 59, fans mourn death of American singer and songwriter

Prominent American singer and songwriter Todd Snider passed away at the age of 59, on Saturday. The singers had been suffering from an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia.

The Nashville-based musician was hospitalised after he was arrested on November 2, for allegedly causing a disturbance at a hospital in Salt Lake City. According to reports, the singer was treated for injuries he sustained from the alleged assault outside his hotel. However, he was discharged after began yelling and cursing at the hospital staff.

Less than 24 hours before Todd's death, his family had informed that the singer's condition had become more complicated, and had since been transferred for additional treatment.

“Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world,” reads a post on Snider’s Instagram page.

The post further says, “Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases? Always creating rhyme and meter that immediately felt like an old friend or a favorite blanket. Someone who could almost always find the humor in this crazy ride on Planet Earth.”

According to Rolling Stone, the singer was born in Portland, Oregon, and relocated to northern California after high school. In 1980s, he moved to Texas, where he met and was mentored by the songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker.

American rock critics Steven Hyden termed Todd Snider as one of the greats, an unheralded songwriters' songwriter and a genuine character.

“Loved and proselytized for almost as long as I've been a music critic. A guy not only influenced by Prine/Kristofferson/Jerry Jeff but he seemed to come out of the same world.”

Meanwhile, several fans mourned the demise of the singer.

“We are devastated that Todd has left us way too soon. He is now in the arms of Boundless Love. We will miss you friend in so so many ways. My whole family will continue to love you, hold you up and listen to the incredible body of work you created for all of us,” said a fan.

"This is absolutely devastating," said another user.

“So sad. Sending love and prayers to all who loved him,” said another user.