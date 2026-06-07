Toledo shooting: Multiple people shot at during Old West End celebration in Ohio - What we know

A shooting erupted near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday evening, leaving multiple victims wounded and authorities conducting an active search for those responsible for the incident near one of the country's most significant Victorian architecture districts.
Gunfire broke out at approximately 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Festival, a celebration taking place in Toledo's historic neighbourhood. Officers from the Toledo Police Department arrived at the scene to discover multiple shooting victims, with numerous injured individuals requiring hospitalisation at nearby medical facilities.
The Toledo Police Department disclosed the incident on social media, indicating that officers are "actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved." The department did not disclose the total number of injured persons or provide details regarding their conditions at the time of the initial statement.
Law enforcement requested residents to circumvent the area as the investigation proceeded. A substantial deployment of police officers remained at the festival site throughout the evening.
The Old West End Festival represents an annual two-day gathering held within Toledo's historic district, which contains one of the largest concentrations of Victorian residences in the US. The festival had commenced with a parade on Saturday morning and was scheduled to continue with live musical performances, artisan food markets, beer gardens, property tours, and vendor stalls throughout the weekend.
Sgt. Mohamad Nasser, spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, indicated that additional information would be released shortly through the department's Facebook and X accounts. Police have not yet disclosed specifics regarding the nature of the incident or potential motives.
The shooting's occurrence during a community-focused event has drawn significant attention, with law enforcement prioritising the identification and apprehension of those responsible.
(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates)
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