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Toledo shooting: Multiple people shot at during Old West End celebration in Ohio - What we know

A shooting erupted at a Toledo festival Saturday, wounding multiple victims. Law enforcement continues searching for suspects behind the incident at the Old West End event.

Livemint
Published7 Jun 2026, 04:58 AM IST
Multiple people have been shot near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities said Saturday.
Multiple people have been shot near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities said Saturday.
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A shooting erupted near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday evening, leaving multiple victims wounded and authorities conducting an active search for those responsible for the incident near one of the country's most significant Victorian architecture districts.

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Gunfire broke out at approximately 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Festival, a celebration taking place in Toledo's historic neighbourhood. Officers from the Toledo Police Department arrived at the scene to discover multiple shooting victims, with numerous injured individuals requiring hospitalisation at nearby medical facilities.

Police launch active investigation into festival shooting

The Toledo Police Department disclosed the incident on social media, indicating that officers are "actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved." The department did not disclose the total number of injured persons or provide details regarding their conditions at the time of the initial statement.

Law enforcement requested residents to circumvent the area as the investigation proceeded. A substantial deployment of police officers remained at the festival site throughout the evening.

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About the Old West End Festival and Saturday's scheduled events

The Old West End Festival represents an annual two-day gathering held within Toledo's historic district, which contains one of the largest concentrations of Victorian residences in the US. The festival had commenced with a parade on Saturday morning and was scheduled to continue with live musical performances, artisan food markets, beer gardens, property tours, and vendor stalls throughout the weekend.

What Toledo authorities are doing next

Sgt. Mohamad Nasser, spokesman for the Toledo Police Department, indicated that additional information would be released shortly through the department's Facebook and X accounts. Police have not yet disclosed specifics regarding the nature of the incident or potential motives.

The shooting's occurrence during a community-focused event has drawn significant attention, with law enforcement prioritising the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

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(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates)

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