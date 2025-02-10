Tom Brady wears $740,000 watch with 18K yellow gold case on Super Bowl Debut; social media calls it ‘Meh’

Tom Brady made his debut as a Super Bowl broadcaster for Fox. But, what caught viewers’ attention was his $740,000 ( ₹6.5 crore) Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon watch. The luxury timepiece, covered in yellow sapphires, features a manually winding Caliber JCBM05 inside a 47mm polished 18K yellow gold case.

Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob & Co., praised Brady, calling him “the epitome of excellence”.

“We’re thrilled to see him wearing two of our most prestigious timepieces on the biggest stage in sports. The Billionaire Mini Ashoka and Caviar Tourbillon embody the precision, luxury, and innovation that define Jacob & Co. We’re honored to have him represent the artistry and craftsmanship behind every piece we create,” Women's Wear Daily quoted the CEO as saying.

Brady is known for his expensive watch collection. In December, he partnered with Sotheby’s to auction off some of his rare timepieces. The auction included a 1969 Rolex Daytona Paul Newman “John Player Special”, which sold for $1.1 million ( ₹9.6 crore).

Another highlight was the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak “The Roast”, worn during his Netflix special, which fetched $720,000 ( ₹6.3 crore). His collection brought in a total of $4.6 million ( ₹40 crore), according to WWD.

Social media reactions Social media users were, however, not impressed with the watch.

“Never seen a watch that ruins the entire outfit like this one does,” wrote one user.

“Just because it’s expensive, doesn’t mean it’s tasteful.” reacted another.

“Urine colour after a heavy night of drinking,” posted one user while other comments included “Disappointing” and “Meh”.

Tom Brady’s NFL career Tom Brady had a 23-year NFL career, where he played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven. Brady signed a 10-year contract with Fox Sports; it cost $375 million (more than ₹3,285 crore).

