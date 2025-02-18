Tom Hanks’ MAGA skit at SNL’s 50th anniversary special gets ripped apart by Donald Trump supporters—Here’s why

Hollywood icon Tom Hanks has come under fire from conservatives following his portrayal of a Trump-supporting character on the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special. Hanks reprised his role as "Doug," a MAGA hat-wearing contestant on "Black Jeopardy," a parody game show hosted by Kenan Thompson. The sketch originally aired in a 2016 episode.

In the opening sketch, Doug initially recoils when the host attempts to shake his hand but eventually gives in.

In Sunday's episode, Doug hesitates once again before shaking the host's hand. "Don't like that, whoa, whoa, whoa," he says to Thompson's character, Darnell Hayes, and later adds, "Maybe I'll start a show for you to come on and call it White Jeopardy."

The skit, however, did not sit well with Trump supporters, who took to social media to voice their outrage.

Social Media reactions One user accused Tom Hanks of engaging in political propaganda, stating, "Tom Hanks went full propaganda mode on SNL. Mocking Trump supporters as racist is lazy, pathetic, and exactly why Hollywood is collapsing."

Another critic dismissed the sketch as unfunny, commenting, "For a roast joke to be funny, there has to be an element of truth in it… this ain’t it."

Calls for a boycott of Hanks' work also surfaced, with one user declaring, "Here's an idea: Never watch another @tomhanks movie or program again. That's what I'm going to do. Tell your children to do the same. Explain to them how utterly bigoted he is, and the nuance of that bigotry."

Critics also predicted the end of Hanks' career, with one stating, "His last movie bombed and his career is now over." Another added, "He will never ever have a huge hit movie again."

Harsh personal attacks were also directed at the actor, with one user calling him "just another bitter old man." Another wrote, “Tom Hanks is a pathetic, weak little man. He is also extremely creepy.”

Others ridiculed Hanks' acting choices, with one remarking, "For an actor praised for researching the characters he portrays, Tom screwed the pooch on this one."

Some recalled past claims about Hanks' political stance, with one user quipping, "I thought Hanks was going to flee America if DJT became POTUS???"

Another user accused Hollywood of fueling division, stating, “Divisive rhetoric is so on brand for narcissistic celebrities.”