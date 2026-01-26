‘Tom Homan is tough but fair,’ Trump says of border czar sent to Minnesota amid protests and federal response

US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he is sending Border czar Tom Homan Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight to assist with federal operations in the state. Trump described Homan as someone who “has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there,” adding that he is “tough but fair.”

The announcement comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests and political tensions after the fatal shooting of an ICU nurse by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, which has drawn national criticism and calls for investigation.

Allegations of massive fraud cited by Trump In his social media post, Trump accused state leaders and protesters of diverting attention from what he characterized as a “massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud” in Minnesota. He linked the protests and unrest on the streets to this alleged fraud, which he said was “at least partially responsible” for the demonstrations.

Targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar Trump also singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), writing that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Congress were “looking at” her amid the fraud claims. He stated: “Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Ilhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all.”

Trump’s post reflects a continuation of his public attacks against Omar. In earlier Truth Social posts, he suggested she should be jailed or “sent back to Somalia”.

And, now her wealth has been the subject of dispute.

Protests and polarised reactions The deployment of federal agents — including ICE and other Homeland Security personnel — to Minneapolis has sparked protests and widespread debate over immigration enforcement. Critics argue that the use of federal forces has escalated tensions and may have contributed to violent confrontations, while administration supporters say the presence is necessary to enforce law and order.