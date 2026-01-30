Tom Homan signals de-escalation in Minneapolis immigration crackdown after public backlash

US border czar Tom Homan said Thursday (January 29) that federal immigration agents in Minneapolis will pivot to more targeted operations, stepping back from sweeping street enforcement that has sparked widespread outrage and protests.

Speaking at a press conference, Homan said agents would focus on immigrants with criminal records and national security risks, marking a shift from earlier tactics that included random street stops.

“We can do better,” Homan said, acknowledging for the first time that the operation had fallen short. “We made some significant gains, significant coordination and cooperation, and you're going to see some massive changes occurring here in this city.”

Force could be reduced with local cooperation Homan said the roughly 3,000 federal agents deployed to Minneapolis could be scaled back if state and local leaders cooperate. He said recent meetings with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — both outspoken critics of the enforcement surge — were productive.

“We're not surrendering our mission at all, we're just doing it smarter,” Homan said.

He also called for expanded ICE access to Minnesota jails to detain targeted immigrants upon release, arguing it would reduce the need for “dangerous” street operations.

ICE told to avoid ‘agitators’ Internal guidance issued by a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official directs agents to limit engagement with “agitators” to avoid inflaming tensions, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The directive instructs officers to prioritize immigrants with criminal charges or convictions — a departure from earlier enforcement methods that relied on broad, visible street sweeps.

Political tensions intensify after Omar incident The Justice Department separately charged Anthony Kazmierczak with assaulting or intimidating a U.S. official after he allegedly sprayed apple cider vinegar on Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar during a Tuesday town hall.

Omar blamed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for the attack. Trump, who has repeatedly targeted Omar, dismissed the incident and suggested without evidence that it was staged.

Kazmierczak, a Trump supporter according to social media records, has two prior drunk-driving convictions. It was unclear if he has legal representation.

Shootings deepen public anger Minneapolis has seen sustained protests since two fatal shootings involving federal agents.

Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot dead by an ICE agent on January 7. Public anger escalated further after Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was killed by federal agents on Saturday.

Trump administration officials initially described both victims as “domestic terrorists,” claims contradicted by multiple videos reviewed by Reuters.

‘Seasoned Agent’ fired fatal shots Union officials said the Border Patrol agent involved in Pretti’s killing was experienced.

“This wasn't a rookie agent that was out there, this was a seasoned agent,” said Paul Perez, president of the National Border Patrol Council, citing about eight years of service and extensive firearms and crowd-control training.

Authorities have not released the names of the masked agents involved or detailed their backgrounds.

Earlier confrontation raises questions Verified video shows Pretti had a confrontation with federal agents 11 days before his death, during which he shouted, spat and damaged a vehicle before being subdued and released. A firearm is visible in his waistband during the encounter.

Footage of Saturday’s shooting shows an agent removing a gun from Pretti’s waistband after he was restrained on the ground. Seconds later, another officer fired the first shot into Pretti’s back.