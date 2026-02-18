Tony Clark family: Who is ex-MLBPA chief's wife Frances? What to know about their three children?

The resignation of Tony Clark, longtime executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), has triggered widespread attention not only on labour relations in professional baseball but also on the former player’s personal life.

Clark stepped down on Tuesday following reports of an alleged inappropriate relationship involving a family member who worked at the players’ union. While neither Clark nor the MLBPA has publicly commented on the claims, the episode has placed his family under renewed public scrutiny.

Married for decades and largely private about his home life, Clark shares three children with his wife, Frances. As investigations continue into the MLBPA’s internal affairs, interest has grown around the people closest to the former union chief.

Allegations emerge during broader probe According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the MLBPA was preparing to launch an internal investigation after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship between Clark and his sister-in-law, who was reportedly employed by the union beginning in 2021.

The woman has not been publicly identified. Media reports note that Clark has one brother, Greg Clark, but no further details have been officially confirmed. The allegations reportedly came to light amid a wider federal probe examining the MLBPA’s finances and associated business ventures.

Federal prosecutors, including the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, have been reviewing possible financial irregularities tied to the union and related licensing entities. Passan reported that the personal allegations against Clark emerged in the course of this broader investigation.

As of now, no criminal charges related to the alleged relationship have been announced, and Clark has not responded publicly.

Who is Tony Clark’s wife, Frances? Tony Clark has been married to Frances Clark for several decades, though the couple has never publicly disclosed details about their wedding or early married life. Frances has largely stayed out of the public eye throughout Clark’s baseball career and his years leading the MLBPA.

According to previous reports, Frances and the couple’s children moved from New York to Phoenix around 2020. It is unclear whether Clark, whose work kept him largely based on the US East Coast, relocated with them or maintained a separate residence.

All about their three children The Clarks have three children: daughters Kiara and Jazzin, and a son, Aeneas. Kiara was born on 20 September 1994, Jazzin on 15 September 1997, and Aeneas on 7 March 2002.

While the children have generally remained outside the public spotlight, reports in recent years have raised questions about possible nepotism after claims surfaced that at least one of Clark’s daughters had professional ties to the MLBPA. Those allegations were never formally adjudicated, and the union has not issued a public response.

Family remains silent Neither Frances Clark nor the couple’s children have commented on the allegations or on Tony Clark’s resignation. The MLBPA has also declined to address questions relating to Clark’s family, focusing instead on leadership continuity as it prepares for a potentially contentious round of labour negotiations.

Tony Clark’s background and net worth Clark joined the MLBPA in 2010 after a 15-year Major League Baseball career and became executive director in 2013 following the death of Michael Weiner. His family includes his wife Frances, their son, and a brother, Greg Clark, a former college basketball player.