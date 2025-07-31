'TOO ANGRY, TOO STUPID': Donald Trump launches fresh attack on Fed chair Jerome Powell

US President Donald Trump unleashed a furious Truth Social rant against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, calling him "TOO ANGRY, TOO STUPID, & TOO POLITICAL" after the central bank kept interest rates steady.

Trump’s outburst came just one day after the Fed’s 9-2 vote to maintain borrowing costs at 4.25%-4.5% – the fifth straight meeting without cuts . The president accused Powell of costing America "TRILLIONS" and slammed the Fed’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation as potentially “corrupt”. This marks Trump’s most vicious attack yet in his year-long campaign to pressure the Fed, having previously nicknamed Powell "Too Late" for resisting rate cuts.

Why the Fed held firm Powell defended Wednesday’s decision, explaining the Fed needs more time to assess how Trump’s tariffs impact inflation before cutting rates. "We’re still a ways away from seeing where things settle down," he told reporters, noting tariffs are pushing up goods prices though service costs are cooling .

The Fed’s statement cited "somewhat elevated" inflation and "solid" job markets as reasons for patience . Surprisingly, two Trump-appointed Fed governors – Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman – broke ranks to demand immediate cuts, the first dual dissent by governors since 1993 . Waller warned delaying cuts risks damaging the labor market.

The headquarters renovation project has become Trump’s secondary weapon against Powell. Last week, Trump toured the site with Powell while suggesting cost overruns could be a “firing offense”.

Though Trump later called firing "unlikely," Budget Director Russ Vought accused the Fed of "ostentatious" spending in a July 17 letter demanding answers about marble finishes and VIP dining rooms . Powell maintains the overruns stem from unexpected asbestos removal and construction inflation – not mismanagement.

