‘Too tough’: US President Donald Trump blames his deportation policy after Republican loss in midterm elections

US immUS President Donald Trump has admitted that his administration's deportation policy may have been too aggressive. He also acknowledged that the crackdown contributed to Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections.

Donald Trump made these remarks during an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, aired on Sunday. This was his first major interview since Democrats gained control of Congress.

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The US president acknowledged that his administration's tough immigration measures could have affected Republican electoral performance.

"I think it might be too tough, yeah," Trump said.

His administration launched major immigration operations across several American cities. These operations resulted in a sharp increase in arrests.

Two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed during protests against these operations. Federal officers were responsible for both deaths.

Trump maintained that criminals living illegally in America should face deportation. However, he suggested that hardworking immigrants could receive different treatment.

He mentioned immigrants working in hotels, landscaping businesses and other sectors. Some of these workers also pay taxes. Trump indicated that such individuals could potentially remain in America through an immigration agreement.

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He expressed confidence about negotiating with Democrats in the new Congress.

“The deal would be we would work something out. I think that’s something that’s actually doable,” he said.

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However, Trump did not explain the specific terms of the proposed agreement.

Shortly afterwards, Trump appointed Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff. Miller was a leading architect of his administration's strict immigration policies.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticised the appointment. He questioned Trump's apparent change of position on US immigration.

"That's not a course correction. That's a promotion," Schumer said.

Republicans lose House and Senate Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and Senate following midterm elections last week. The results represented a major setback for Trump's administration.

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Voters expressed frustration over rising prices, the Iran war and concerns about government corruption. Democrats recorded victories across several states, including Texas, Iowa and New Hampshire. Republican Senator Susan Collins also lost her Maine seat to Democrat Troy Jackson.

Trump campaigned extensively for Republican candidates before the elections. However, his rallies failed to prevent widespread Republican losses. Trump later argued that voters had disliked individual candidates rather than his leadership. He also indicated that he would accept the election results.

Democratic control could significantly restrict Trump's legislative agenda during his remaining presidency. Party leaders have promised investigations into senior administration officials. They also intend to examine allegations concerning Trump's family finances.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.