Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the US, gave vibrant speeches, signed executive orders, and flung his pens into the crowd in a sassy move as he wrapped up the event at Capitol One Arena on Monday. Trump's inauguration — one of the most awaited events this year — was held on Monday, January 26. He succeeded the outgoing Joe Biden.

Here's Top 10 moments from Trump's inauguration day 1. Donald Trump returned to the White House ready to immediately overhaul the government using the fastest tool he had—the executive order. On Day 1 of his presidency, he signed a flurry of executive orders. Executive orders allow a president to wield power without action from Congress. But there are also limits to what orders can achieve.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance listen to Christopher Macchio sing during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)

2. President Donald Trump signed an order to withdraw the United States again from the Paris climate accord. It's seen as a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide. He made the same move during his first term but Biden reversed it.

3. In what was arguably the most unusual inauguration in American history, US President Donald Trump pledged a "golden age" for the country. "The golden age of America begins right now," Trump said in his second inaugural address, which was moved inside because of cold weather. "From this day forward, our country will flourish."

4. Donald Trump announced in his inaugural speech that he will seek to rename Alaska's Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, back to Mount McKinley. He also said he will rename Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America.

Barron Trump gestures at Capital One Arena on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term, in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

5. President Donald Trump also cast himself as a peacemaker in his second inaugural address, but immediately vowed that the United States would be "taking back" the Panama Canal. Panama president, however, said the canal 'is and will remain' Panamanian.

6. Trump said he plans to declare an energy emergency as he promised to “drill, baby, drill," and will eliminate what he calls Biden’s electric vehicle mandate.

7. US President Donald Trump also vowed Monday that the world's biggest economy would again see itself as "a growing nation" that expands its territory, adding that the country would plant its flag on Mars.

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars," he said in his inauguration speech at the US Capitol in Washington.

President Donald Trump, center, greets Carrie Underwood, second right, as Vice President JD Vance, from left, and Barron Trump watch at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

8. Outgoing US President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons to former Covid-19 advisor Anthony Fauci and retired general Mark Milley in his final hours as president to shield them from "politically motivated prosecutions" under the Trump administration.

Trump criticised Biden's decision to pardon his family members and members of the January 6 congressional committee. He called out Republican members of that committee — former Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — by name.

9. Trump said he could impose 25 percent tariff on Canada, Mexico starting February 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, the Associated Press reported. Trump told the crowd God is first, religion is second, love is third and tariff is fourth in terms of the most beautiful words in the dictionary.