Top 10 powerful points from Joe Biden’s speech: From ‘peaceful transfer’ to ‘overcoming setbacks’

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, marking his first remarks since Donald Trump’s election win. Biden, pledging a peaceful transition of power, emphasized unity and resilience, while acknowledging the deep emotions stirred by the election results. His remarks came a day after Vice President Kamala Harris publicly conceded the election, pledging to continue her commitment to the principles that guided her campaign.

Reflecting on Democracy's resilience Biden began by reflecting on the resilience of American democracy, calling it “the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world.” He said, “For over 200 years, America has carried out the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world.”

Pledge for a peaceful transition of power Biden confirmed he had spoken with president-elect Trump, offering congratulations and pledging his administration’s cooperation. “I assured him that I’d direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve,” Biden said, highlighting the importance of maintaining democratic traditions.

Acknowledges his administration’s accomplishments In a nod to his administration’s accomplishments, Biden spoke of the policies already impacting Americans, particularly the infrastructure and economic legislation passed under his leadership. “Much of the work we’ve done is already being felt by the American people,” he stated.

Points to the long-term impact of his policies Biden also noted that “the vast majority of it will be felt over the next 10 years.” He specifically mentioned the significant investment in infrastructure, with over $1 trillion allocated to revitalize communities across the nation, particularly those facing economic hardships.

Resilience and reflection on setbacks Biden acknowledged that setbacks are a natural part of governance but asserted that resilience defines character. Quoting his father, he said, “The measure of our character… is how quickly we get back up.”

He encouraged his supporters not to view this electoral loss as a defeat of their vision for the country. “A defeat does not mean we are defeated. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up,” Biden urged, emphasizing the enduring spirit of the nation.

Thanking election workers In his speech, Biden extended his gratitude to the country’s election workers, many of whom are volunteers. These individuals, he noted, “busted their necks” to ensure that the voting process was fair and that every ballot was counted accurately.

Importance of respecting democracy regardless of outcome Biden urged Americans to recognize their hard work and to “restore respect for all our election workers,” emphasizing that the electoral system remains “honest, fair, and transparent.”

Urges supporters to keep pursuing their vision for America He underscored the importance of respecting the people’s choice, regardless of political outcomes. “You can’t love your country only when you win,” he added, urging Americans to see one another as “fellow Americans” rather than adversaries." "Campaigns are contests of competing visions," Biden said. “The country chooses one or the other, and we accept the choice the country made.”

Praising Vice President Harris’s Campaign Reflecting on Kamala Harris’s efforts, Biden praised her dedication and character, describing her as having “a backbone like a ramrod and great character, true character.” He commended her team’s hard work, saying, “She gave her whole heart and effort. She and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran.”