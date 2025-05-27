Top 7 moments from 2025 American Music Awards: JLo opens AMA with 6-minute medley, MGK walks the red carpet but...

The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) delivered a night filled with unforgettable moments, from standout performances to striking fashion statements.

Here are the top highlights from the event:

Jennifer Lopez’s dazzling opening performance Jennifer Lopez kicked off the AMAs with a high-energy six-minute medley of 23 hits by the nominees. The songs included Billie Eilish's ‘Birds of a Feather’, Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Espresso’ and Beyonce's ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’.

“I had to kick things off by turning it up to the biggest songs of the year and dancing my heart out for all of you, but tonight, the spotlight belongs to you, because this is the world’s largest fan-voted award show where you decide the winners,” she said after her medley.

She stunned in a plunging, sequin fish-scale dress with an exceptionally high slit, one of eight outfits she showcased throughout the night.

JLo gets emotional as she reflects on her history with the AMAs During a pre-recorded segment, Jennifer Lopez reminisced about her first AMA performance in 2001 and her 2011 win for Favourite Latin Artist.

“It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl,” she said, before recalling her very first appearance at the event in 2001.

She expressed gratitude for the fan-voted awards and the show's role in her career.

Machine Gun Kelly walked the red carpet just to go back home…WHY? Machine Gun Kelly, who was supposed to present at the 2025 American Music Awards, left the Las Vegas awards show early. According to media reports, the rapper, who goes by MGK, left early to take care of his 2-month-old daughter, whom he shares with actress Megan Fox.

“She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business,” he told E! news.

Nelly, Chingy and J-Kwon’s Nostalgic Medley Nelly, Chingy, J-Kwon, and members of the St Lunatics delivered a nostalgic medley celebrating early 2000s hip-hop. The performance featured hits like ‘Air Force Ones’, ‘Ride Wit Me’, 'What The Hook Gon' Be?', ‘Right Thurr’, ‘Tipsy’, and ‘Hot In Herre’.

This reunion occurred despite ongoing legal disputes between Nelly and some St. Lunatics members, highlighting their commitment to honouring their musical legacy.

Jennifer Hudson’s Tribute to Whitney Houston Jennifer Hudson delivered a powerful rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” honouring Whitney Houston. She wore a custom La Roxx gown inspired by Houston's 1994 performance attire, captivating the audience with both her voice and style.

Ciara’s Bold Chainmail Red Carpet Look Ciara turned heads on the red carpet with a daring chainmail outfit, showcasing her fearless fashion sense and setting a high bar for red carpet appearances.

Janet Jackson gets the Icon Award Janet Jackson was honoured with the prestigious Icon Award for her significant cultural and global influence in the music industry. This recognition highlights Jackson's enduring impact on music and pop culture.

Janet performed live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, marking her first televised performance in seven years.