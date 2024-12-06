This city tops the world’s 100 best destinations list for 2024

For the fourth consecutive year, one city has retained its position as the most attractive urban destination in the world, according to the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024, released by Euromonitor International. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rankings evaluate 100 global cities across six key pillars, including tourism performance, infrastructure, health and safety, and sustainability.

Paris has once again claimed the title of the world's most attractive city destination.

This year’s rankings highlight the dominance of European destinations, a surge in Asian city representation, and evolving global tourism trends driven by sustainability, personalized travel, and cultural experiences.

The report by the data analytics company evaluates cities worldwide on performance, appeal, and future potential, solidifying Paris’ standing as a global leader in urban tourism.

Top 10 rankings The top 10 cities in the 2024 Index reflect a mix of European, Asian, and American destinations, showcasing diverse strengths:

Paris: Retained the top position, excelling in Tourism Infrastructure and Health and Safety.

Madrid: Noted for its cultural appeal and infrastructure investments.

Tokyo: Asia's highest-ranked city, driven by strong tourism performance.

Rome: Highlighted for its cultural heritage and visitor engagement.

Milan: Recognized for business tourism and sustainability efforts.

New York City: The leading US city, known for its global connectivity and economic clout.

7–10. The rest of the top 10 included Bangkok, Dubai, Barcelona, and London, reflecting a balance of established and emerging tourism hubs.

Other highlights Europe: Dominated the top rankings, thanks to its robust tourism infrastructure and strong recovery initiatives.

Asia: Cities like Tokyo and Bangkok excelled in attracting large visitor numbers and sustaining growth.

United States: Nine US cities featured in the Index, with New York (6th) leading. Other notable entries included Los Angeles (18th), Las Vegas (23rd), and San Francisco (36th).

Delhi makes its mark: Secures spot in world’s top 100 city destinations 2024 Delhi has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 74th position in Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024. This marks the first time an Indian city has made it to this prestigious global list, highlighting its growing appeal as a major urban travel destination.

A blend of heritage and modern infrastructure