Top Gun: Maverick actor James Handy killed, girlfriend's son arrested. Chilling 911 call reveals horror

Veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, whose career spanned more than five decades and included appearances in films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and Taps, was killed in Los Angeles this week, according to police. He was 81.

Authorities said Handy died after being stabbed multiple times in an incident that led to the arrest of his girlfriend's son.

Chilling 911 Call Triggers Police Response Police were called to a residence in the 19200 block of Erwin Street in Tarzana on Wednesday morning after a caller made a disturbing statement during a 911 call.

According to authorities, the caller said, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Officers rushed to the location and found Handy unconscious in the front yard of the property. Police said the actor had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

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Suspect Allegedly Approached Officers A short while after officers arrived at the scene, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill allegedly approached police and identified himself as the person they were seeking, according to a release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Investigators said Gledhill is the son of Handy's girlfriend and was living with his mother at the time of the incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police said his bail has been set at $2 million.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive, and the circumstances that led to the fatal attack remain under investigation.

A Career Spanning More Than 50 Years Handy built a long and varied career in Hollywood after beginning his acting journey in the 1970s.

His most recent high-profile appearance came in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, in which he portrayed a bartender named Jimmy.

The actor was also remembered for his role in the 1995 fantasy adventure film Jumanji, starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst and Jonathan Hyde. In the film, Handy played an exterminator.

Over the course of his career, he amassed nearly 150 acting credits on IMDb and became a familiar face across both film and television.

Appearances In Popular TV Shows In addition to his film work, Handy featured in numerous acclaimed television productions.

His television credits include The West Wing, 9-1-1, NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI: NY, The Young and the Restless, Castle, Criminal Minds, Cold Case, Without a Trace, ER, The X-Files and Mulaney.

Though often cast in supporting roles, Handy remained a steady presence in the entertainment industry for decades and appeared across a wide range of genres.

Police have not released additional details about the investigation, and authorities continue to examine what led to the fatal stabbing at the Tarzana residence

Authorities said Handy died after being stabbed multiple times in an incident that led to the arrest of his girlfriend's son.

Chilling 911 Call Triggers Police Response Police were called to a residence in the 19200 block of Erwin Street in Tarzana on Wednesday morning after a caller made a disturbing statement during a 911 call.

According to authorities, the caller said, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Officers rushed to the location and found Handy unconscious in the front yard of the property. Police said the actor had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Suspect Allegedly Approached Officers A short while after officers arrived at the scene, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill allegedly approached police and identified himself as the person they were seeking, according to a release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Investigators said Gledhill is the son of Handy's girlfriend and was living with his mother at the time of the incident.

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He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police said his bail has been set at $2 million.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive, and the circumstances that led to the fatal attack remain under investigation.

A Career Spanning More Than 50 Years Handy built a long and varied career in Hollywood after beginning his acting journey in the 1970s.

His most recent high-profile appearance came in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, in which he portrayed a bartender named Jimmy.

The actor was also remembered for his role in the 1995 fantasy adventure film Jumanji, starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst and Jonathan Hyde. In the film, Handy played an exterminator.

Over the course of his career, he amassed nearly 150 acting credits on IMDb and became a familiar face across both film and television.

Appearances In Popular TV Shows In addition to his film work, Handy featured in numerous acclaimed television productions.

His television credits include The West Wing, 9-1-1, NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI: NY, The Young and the Restless, Castle, Criminal Minds, Cold Case, Without a Trace, ER, The X-Files and Mulaney.

Though often cast in supporting roles, Handy remained a steady presence in the entertainment industry for decades and appeared across a wide range of genres.