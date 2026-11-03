Top Indian restaurants in US: How Indian-origin entrepreneurs are introducing regional flavours to diners in America

Indian cuisine is gaining popularity across the United States, with Yelp, a crowd-sourced local business review and social networking platform, releasing its first-ever list of the Top 100 Indian Restaurants in the US, just ahead of the festive fall season and Diwali celebrations.

Advertisement

The list, released in 2026, highlights restaurants that have been winning over diners in America with traditional Indian dishes, regional specialities and innovative fusion offerings.

California and Florida feature prominently among the restaurants recognised, with several establishments receiving praise for their curries, biryanis, momos, tandoori preparations and vegetarian options.

The rankings come amid growing interest in Indian food across the US. According to Yelp, searches for Indian food buffets near users surged 437% in 2026, while searches for Indian tiffin services increased 76%. Searches for butter chicken also reached an all-time high on the platform in February 2026.

What are Americans ordering at Indian restaurants? Yelp's findings suggest that diners are exploring Indian food beyond familiar favourites such as butter chicken and chicken tikka masala.

Advertisement

Biryani, samosas, street-style chaat and different varieties of curries remain popular choices. Meanwhile, momos, the steamed or fried dumplings popular across Nepal and the Himalayan region, are emerging as another favourite, particularly among younger diners.

Regional Indian cuisines are also finding a wider audience. Restaurants featuring the coconut-rich flavours of Kerala, the tangy and spicy preparations of Goa and the smoky tandoori cooking associated with Punjab have found a place on the list.

The growing popularity of vegetarian food is another notable trend, with restaurants offering dishes such as saag paneer, aloo gobi, vegetable korma and other plant-based preparations.

How did Yelp select the top 100 Indian restaurants? Yelp said it identified businesses listed under the Indian restaurant category and ranked them using several factors, including the total volume of customer reviews and their ratings.

Advertisement

To ensure geographical diversity, the platform included a maximum of 10 businesses from each US state. It also said that, wherever available, the restaurants featured on the list had a passing health score as of August 11, 2026.

Here are the top 10 Indian restaurants in the US, according to Yelp:

1. LA Indian Cuisine, Castaic, California

Taking the top spot is LA Indian Cuisine in Castaic, California. The restaurant has received more than 500 five-star reviews, with diners praising its extensive menu, generous portions and friendly service.

Its popular dishes include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, tofu coconut curry, aloo gobi and saag paneer. Complimentary chai is another attraction for customers.

2. Mumbai House, Park City, Utah

Mumbai House offers a fine-dining Indian experience in the mountain resort town of Park City. Its popular dishes include vegetable samosas, chicken tikka masala, saag paneer and chicken makhani, commonly known as butter chicken. Its garlic naan is also a customer favourite.

Advertisement

3. Zen Curry and Grill, Temecula, California

Known for its Nepalese momos, Zen Curry and Grill serves the dumplings with roasted sesame-tomato sauce or in a warm tomato-based soup. Its menu also features vegetable korma, lamb curry, biryani and several varieties of naan.

4. Spice Station, Kingsville, Texas

This casual restaurant has earned a following for its chicken 65, butter chicken and freshly baked garlic naan. Owner Zohair Charania is also appreciated for helping customers explore Indian cuisine and offering food samples.

5. Tikka Indian Cuisine, Venice, Florida

The restaurant showcases Goan flavours through coconut-based curries, vindaloo and other regional preparations. Its popular offerings include butter chicken, chicken 65, samosas and eggplant chana chaat.

6. Hot N Chili, San Clemente, California

Advertisement

Inspired by Punjab, Hot N Chili serves North Indian dishes, including chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, palak paneer, lamb saag and goat biryani. Its all-you-can-eat lunch buffet is a major attraction.

7. Mesa, Jacksonville, Florida

Mesa combines Kerala cuisine with American flavours. Its signature offerings include Kerala shrimp and grits, made with basmati rice grits and tamarind sauce, and chicken wings prepared with ginger and sweet-sour tamarind.

8. Himali Bistro, Burlingame, California

Himali Bistro offers Nepalese and Himalayan specialities, including momos, lamb shank, chicken tarkari curry, tandoori chicken and gobi manchurian.

9. Mirchi Indian Cuisine, Newbury Park, California

The restaurant is known for its chicken tikka masala, jalfrezi and coconut curry. Its extensive vegetarian menu and variety of freshly prepared naan breads are also popular.

Advertisement

10. Maaji's Street Kitchen, Saint Ann, Missouri

The restaurant serves fresh Indian food, including shredded chicken curry, mixed vegetable curry, matar paneer and aloo matar. Its golgappa chaat and garlic and ghee parantha are among the highlights.