Top US General warns Pentagon he lacks enough naval forces to keep defending Israel from Iranian attacks: Report

A top US military commander in Europe has warned the Pentagon that Washington may soon face difficult choices over missile defense resources as the conflict with Iran continues to strain American military stockpiles.

According to The Washington Post, US European Command (EUCOM) chief Gen. Alexus Grynkewich told Pentagon officials earlier this week that the United States does not have sufficient naval assets to continue intercepting Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel.

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The report comes amid growing concerns over the depletion of advanced US interceptor missiles following months of military operations in the Middle East.

US commander warns of difficult choice According to The Washington Post, Grynkewich warned that unless another US Navy destroyer is assigned to the region, EUCOM would eventually have to choose between defending US interests and continuing missile defense operations for Israel against Iranian attacks.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the report. US European Command did not respond to requests for comment, while an Israeli embassy spokesperson in Washington could not immediately be reached, the new outlet reported.

Trump reportedly paused strikes over missile shortages Concerns over dwindling missile inventories have surfaced previously.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that one of the main reasons President Donald Trump decided to pause attacks on Iran was the risk of significantly depleting US air defense supplies deployed across the Middle East.

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According to the report, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised that while expanding military operations against Iran remained operationally feasible, doing so could dangerously reduce interceptor missile inventories available to US Central Command.

Pentagon stockpiles under pressure An internal US Defense Department assessment cited by CNN found that the military has substantially depleted several categories of precision-guided missiles during the war with Iran, creating what officials described as a "near-term risk" should another major conflict emerge in the coming years.

CNN, citing sources familiar with the assessment and defense experts, reported that replenishing many of these systems could take several years.

Nearly half of key missile inventories used According to an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) cited by CNN, the US military has consumed large portions of its advanced missile inventory during the past seven weeks of fighting.

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The analysis estimates the United States has used:

-About 45% of its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) inventory.

-At least half of its THAAD interceptor missiles.

-Around 50% of its Patriot interceptor missiles.

-Roughly 30% of its Tomahawk cruise missile stockpile.

-More than 20% of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM).

-Approximately 20% of SM-3 and SM-6 interceptor missiles.

US fired more interceptors than Israel According to The Washington Post, the United States expended substantially more advanced interceptor missiles defending Israel against Iranian ballistic missile attacks than Israel itself during the conflict.

The report underscores the growing logistical and strategic challenge facing Washington as it balances support for regional allies with maintaining sufficient missile inventories for future contingencies.