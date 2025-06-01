Top US penny stocks that traded well in May 2025, will the trend continue in June?

The US stock market is currently experiencing a mix of optimism as well as caution, and as June unfolds, there is a plethora of investment options on Wall Street to choose from. Among them, one of the craziest and thrilling options is penny stocks, but not just any random one. There are some of the top-performing penny stocks on the US stock market through May 2025, and if the trend stays the same, they could be some worthwhile investments for this month too.

Advertisement

Penny stocks continue to attract US investors even though they are mainly associated with smaller or newer companies. This is largely because of their potential for growth at lower price rates. Investing in the right one could unlock new opportunities for wealth generation. However, proceeding with caution is a must in this regard, considering the volatility of penny stocks.

Which are the top 3 US penny stocks from May 2025? According to Simply Wall Street, the top three US penny stocks include Perfect (NYSE: PERF), followed by WM Technology (NasdaqGS: MAPS), and Puma Biotechnology (NasdaqGS: PBYI). As of the writing of the report, Perfect has a share price of $1.83, with WM Technology and Puma Biotechnology trading at $1.05 and $3.38, respectively. What keeps them popular and ahead in the race is their market cap.

Advertisement

Also Read | Cash rain incoming? IRS tax refund to arrive this June

Perfect boasts of a whopping $186.38 million market cap, with WM Technology staring at $174.9 million. Puma Biotechnology follows closely behind with a $167.28 million market cap.

Other top-performing US penny stocks Next in the list is Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAM:FSI), which has a share price of $4.31 and a market cap of $55.16 million. Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP), Table Trac (OTCPK:TBTC), BAB (OTCPK:BABB) come next in the list. They have been performing fairly well through May, and could be potential options for June too, if the stats and other relevant market factors keep favoring.

Some other standout options include: Lifetime Brands

New Horizon Aircraft

Greenland Technologies Holding

OraSure Technologies

Dingdong (Cayman)

Nerdy

Advertisement