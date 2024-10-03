’Topless women, lot of drugs’: Man who attended Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ party as 6-year-old recalls surreal experience

The accusations against Sean Combs took a disturbing turn this week after an individual named Justin Litovsky stepped forward to recount his personal experience with a ‘Diddy party’. He had been present for one of the music mogul's infamous White Parties in the Hamptons as a six-year-old after his parents opted to attend “afternoon barbecue”.

“I remember a lot of weed and a bunch of topless women in the pool and around the pool….I don’t remember seeing one other child,” Litovsky told The New York Post.

“I did not give my son the opportunity to get in there. There were bottles everywhere and naked women. I wasn’t sure if this was appropriate or normal. I wondered about how kids were allowed into the party to begin with,” his mother added in conversation with the publication.

According to the report and photos of the event that have since surfaced, revelers included Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim, Donna Karan and Tyson Beckford. The music mogul himself did not seem to mind the presence of a minor at the event — even posing for a photo with the then 6-year-old.

The trio had handled the situation at the time by distancing themselves from the drugs, alcohol and scantily clad attendees. They had left early and did not think much about the incident until the recent allegations against Diddy dragged his outrageous parties back into focus.

The development came even as a lawyer said he was representing 120 accusers — including dozens of children — who say they were victims of rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitations at the hands of Combs. Combs was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

Allegations have been building against the Grammy Award-winner since last year when singer Casandra Ventura alleged Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape. A spate of similarly lurid lawsuits since have painted a picture of Diddy as a violent man who used his celebrity status to prey on women.