Tornado devastates Runaway Bay, Texas; one dead, dozens injured, families displaced

A powerful storm system, believed to have spawned a tornado, tore through the lakeside community of Runaway Bay in Texas late Saturday night, leaving at least one person dead, multiple others injured, and widespread destruction in its wake.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed the casualty toll, stating that at least one fatality has been recorded, with numerous people injured in the storm. He also said that at least 20 families have been displaced after their homes were damaged or destroyed by the apparent tornado.

The storm struck the town, located along the shores of Lake Bridgeport, with significant force, damaging multiple structures and leaving debris scattered across roads and properties. Emergency officials described the situation as a “major severe-weather incident,” with widespread impact across several neighborhoods.

Emergency response in full swing Emergency crews worked through the night to respond to the crisis, with multiple agencies deployed to the affected areas. These include Wise County EMS, local fire departments, law enforcement personnel, and mutual-aid teams from surrounding regions.

“All county ambulances are committed to the incident,” Clark said in an official statement released shortly after midnight, adding that additional emergency medical and fire resources have been mobilised to support ongoing rescue and relief operations.

First responders have been engaged in search and rescue efforts, medical assistance, and damage assessment, working to reach residents who may still be trapped or in need of urgent care.

Access challenges slow rescue efforts Authorities said emergency operations have been complicated by significant access issues. Several roads remain blocked due to fallen trees, debris, and damaged infrastructure, while downed power lines and utilities pose additional hazards.

“Access to several affected structures is severely limited,” Clark noted, adding that responders are coordinating with utility providers to clear hazards and restore safe entry points for rescue teams.

Despite these challenges, officials said efforts are ongoing to reach all impacted areas and ensure the safety of residents.

Relief efforts and reunification centre The American Red Cross is en route to the area to assist displaced families with shelter and recovery support.

Authorities have established a reunification centre at:

-513 Port O’ Call Drive, Runaway Bay, where families can seek information about loved ones or request assistance.

-Officials urged those affected to use the centre as a point of contact while emergency operations continue.

Public urged to avoid area Authorities have strongly advised residents and the general public to stay away from the affected areas unless they are part of the emergency response.

“Clear roadways are essential for emergency access and ongoing life-safety operations,” Clark said, warning that unnecessary movement in the area could hinder rescue efforts.

He also noted that volunteers are not required at this stage, and any future need for public assistance or donations will be communicated through official channels.