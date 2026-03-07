Tornado hits Oklahoma, killing two; several Texas areas on alert — check details

Several parts of Texas and Oklahoma have been placed under a tornado warning by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, local time.

The areas to be likely affected include Paris, Wichita Falls, Dallas (the Fort Worth region), Denton, Mount Pleasant, and Sherman in Texas. A tornado warning has also been issued for Northeastern Creek County and west-central Tulsa County in Oklahoma.

Also Read | Who was Savitha Shan? Indian student identified as Texas shooting victim

Tornado warning for Texas The NWS placed northern Texas under a tornado warning till 10 pm CT, saying that "a couple" of strong tornadoes are likely. These tornadoes, the agency said, will be accompanied by scattered hail up to the size of a tennis ball, and gusts of wind up to 70mph.

The NWS office in Fort Worth said that the area stood to be affected significantly, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The local weather department has issued an alert for the following counties:

Collin

Dallas

Denton

Parker

Wise

Cooke

Delta

Fannin

Grayson

Hopkins

Hunt

Jack

Lamar Montague

Palo Pinto

Rockwall

Stephens

Young counties

Tornado in Oklahoma, 2 killed According to media reports, citing NWS data, northeastern Creek County reported a confirmed tornado on Friday evening. The Tulsa region reported a tornado at around 5:45 PM CST about six miles northwest of Kellyville and moving northeast at roughly 30 mph.

A mother and her daughter were killed after their vehicle was struck by what authorities believe was a tornado during the severe weather in Major County, according to a News 9 report, citing the sheriff.

Investigators said that the women were on the phone with a family member before losing connection. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol used the phone signal to find the vehicle.

Also Read | Oklahoma tornado tragedy: Mother and daughter killed after storm hits their car

Another tornado warning remains in effect until at least 8:15 p.m. CST for northeastern Creek County and west-central Tulsa County, NSW said.

The communities most likely to be affected include Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Mannford, Tulsa and Keystone State Park. The storm also poses risks along Interstate 44, particularly between mile markers 202 and 218.

The Oklahoma administration warned that flying debris could pose a serious threat to anyone caught outside and urged residents in nearby Bristow, Kellyville and Bixby to remain alert.

Officials said mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed by the tornado, while also warning of significant damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

Michigan sees significant tornado damage The Michigan area reported damage from an early tornado on Friday with at least two confirmed twister touchdowns. The first tornado was reported in Three Rivers, Tulare County and Union City, Calhoun County. The tornado in Union, especially, left significant damage.