Tornado hits Oklahoma, killing two; several Texas areas on alert — check details

Several parts of Texas and Oklahoma have been placed under a tornado warning by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, local time.
The areas to be likely affected include Paris, Wichita Falls, Dallas (the Fort Worth region), Denton, Mount Pleasant, and Sherman in Texas. A tornado warning has also been issued for Northeastern Creek County and west-central Tulsa County in Oklahoma.
The NWS placed northern Texas under a tornado warning till 10 pm CT, saying that "a couple" of strong tornadoes are likely. These tornadoes, the agency said, will be accompanied by scattered hail up to the size of a tennis ball, and gusts of wind up to 70mph.
The NWS office in Fort Worth said that the area stood to be affected significantly, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
The local weather department has issued an alert for the following counties:
According to media reports, citing NWS data, northeastern Creek County reported a confirmed tornado on Friday evening. The Tulsa region reported a tornado at around 5:45 PM CST about six miles northwest of Kellyville and moving northeast at roughly 30 mph.
A mother and her daughter were killed after their vehicle was struck by what authorities believe was a tornado during the severe weather in Major County, according to a News 9 report, citing the sheriff.
Investigators said that the women were on the phone with a family member before losing connection. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol used the phone signal to find the vehicle.
Another tornado warning remains in effect until at least 8:15 p.m. CST for northeastern Creek County and west-central Tulsa County, NSW said.
The communities most likely to be affected include Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Mannford, Tulsa and Keystone State Park. The storm also poses risks along Interstate 44, particularly between mile markers 202 and 218.
The Oklahoma administration warned that flying debris could pose a serious threat to anyone caught outside and urged residents in nearby Bristow, Kellyville and Bixby to remain alert.
Officials said mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed by the tornado, while also warning of significant damage to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.
The Michigan area reported damage from an early tornado on Friday with at least two confirmed twister touchdowns. The first tornado was reported in Three Rivers, Tulare County and Union City, Calhoun County. The tornado in Union, especially, left significant damage.
According to storm chasers, Union City saw multiple fatalities as the tornado tore through a residential area near Union Lake. Authorities are yet to confirm fatalities.