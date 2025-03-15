A series of powerful tornadoes tore through the US Midwest and Southeast overnight, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming at least three lives in Missouri. Officials are still assessing the extent of the damage, with severe weather conditions expected to persist.

Extent of the damage At least 26 tornadoes were reported late Friday night and early Saturday, although not all have been confirmed to have touched down. The storms, driven by a low-pressure system, impacted areas across Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Two of the reported fatalities occurred in Ozark County’s Bakersfield area in southern Missouri, while a third death was reported in Butler County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Several injuries were also reported, though officials have yet to release exact figures.

Heightened tornado risk Forecasters warn that extreme weather conditions are expected to intensify, with the highest possible risk for severe storms predicted for Saturday night. The National Weather Service has classified the tornado risk in parts of Mississippi and Alabama as "high," with a 30% chance of tornadoes forming in the region.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a rare “high risk” designation for Saturday, indicating the likelihood of numerous significant tornadoes, some of which may be long-track and potentially violent.

Forecast and safety measures With severe weather expected to continue, authorities are urging residents in high-risk areas to stay alert and follow emergency preparedness guidelines. The SPC’s latest forecast highlights the risk of intense tornadoes and hurricane-force winds across Mississippi and Alabama.

Residents are advised to seek shelter, monitor weather alerts, and prepare for possible evacuations as conditions develop.

