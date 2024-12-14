Residents in San Francisco and San Mateo counties were shaken early Saturday morning (December 14) when a rare tornado warning was issued, triggered by a severe storm system moving through the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Weather Service (NWS) sounded the alert at 5:51 a.m. PST, stating: "A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Daly City, moving northeast at 45 mph." The warning, which lasted only a few minutes, sent emergency alerts to cellphones across the region. This incident mirrored a recent false tsunami warning that had caused similar public fear.

While the tornado threat ultimately subsided quickly, residents were urged to remain cautious as the storm system brought heavy rain, strong winds, and unstable weather conditions to the Bay Area.

Safety precautions issued by NWS The NWS urged residents to take immediate safety precautions during the warning, advising:

“TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows and protect yourself from flying debris. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."

Storm brings heavy rain and strong winds The region continues to experience severe weather conditions, with heavy rain and wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph due to a "strong line of showers and thunderstorms."

According to NWS social media posts, the initial warning was in place for San Francisco, Daly City, and Broadmoor until 6:15 a.m.

However, at 6:07 a.m., the Bay Area office confirmed that the warning had "ENDED" as the storm moved out of the downtown San Francisco area.

The warning was linked to a "severe thunderstorm" near Daly City showing signs of "radar-indicated rotation," leading officials to believe it could produce a tornado.

Storm impacts: Damaged trees and flight disruptions While the tornado threat did not materialize at the predicted intensity, the strong winds and rain caused slight damage across the region. Reports of downed trees have emerged in San Francisco and other areas along the Central and Northern California coastline due to the powerful squall line.

One of the most notable wind gusts came from San Francisco International Airport, which recorded a wind gust of 83 mph. Despite the severity, only 18 flight cancellations were reported, according to flight-tracking company FlightAware.

Locally, a tree fell on Shotwell Street in the Mission District, cutting power to the neighborhood and leaving residents without electricity for a period. Blackouts reportedly impacted residents across the Bay Area as the storm's effects lingered.

Ongoing weather conditions Although the storm wasn’t as intense as initially feared, the heavy rain and winds continued to affect the coast and Bay Area communities well into the morning.