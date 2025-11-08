Tornado watch today: Strong winds warning in middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky and northern Alabama

The National Weather Service in Nashville issued a tornado watch for much of Middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky and northern Alabama until 10 pm on November 7 as a line of strong storms moves in from the west.

According to the weather service, a band of showers and thunderstorms is advancing eastward, bringing strong and potentially damaging winds along with a slight risk of tornadoes. The primary hazards are reportedly expected to be strong winds and hail.

“Remain weather aware through the evening as this severe event unfolds,” the NWS posted on X. Its Storm Prediction Center mentioned that thunderstorms forming across the region could produce possibly tornadoes.

As of Friday afternoon, NWS Nashville noted that severe thunderstorms were already impacting areas including Dickson, Fairview, and Ashland City, Tennessee.

The weather service mentioned, “This severe-warned supercell near Dickson, TN, is warned for damaging winds and large hail. Not much concern for a tornado right now, but it is entering an environment that is becoming more conducive for tornadic storms.

"Severe weather in Nashville led to a ground stop at Nashville International Airport at about 4:33 pm on Nov. 7, according to an announcement on the airport’s X account. "Travelers should check their flight status with their airlines," the airport advised in the post.

The tornado watch for Middle Tennessee was issued earlier that afternoon, around 3:37 pm on Nov. 7, according to The Tennessean.

Affected counties In Alabama, the counties most at risk for severe weather consist of Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, and Jackson counties. The tornado watch extends across numerous counties such as Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Sumner, Marshall, and Maury, among others in Tennessee.

A small section of southern Kentucky is also included in the watch area.

1 killed, 4 injured after Tornado strikes near French capital In related news, a tornado struck areas north of Paris on Monday, knocking over three construction cranes and killing one person while leaving four others critically injured, officials said, according to AFP. The town of Ermont, located about 20 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of Paris, was the hardest hit by the sudden twister, which caused damage across roughly 10 districts.