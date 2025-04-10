Trade war: As Donald Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs, 15 countries line up to make their own deals

  • The US began considering offers from 15 countries on tariff agreements after Donald Trump surprised everyone by pausing tariffs for most countries – possibly encouraging them to try making their own deals with America

Livemint
Published10 Apr 2025, 06:31 PM IST
As Donald Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs, 15 countries line up to make their own deals
As Donald Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs, 15 countries line up to make their own deals(AP)

The United States government is in talks with 15 different countries about changing or reducing tariffs (which are taxes on imported goods). These countries have made proposals or deals they hope the US will agree to, Kevin Hassett, an economic adviser to the White House, said on Thursday, April 10. He added that the US was close deals with some of the countries.

The Trump official said that the US is studying and considering these offers to see if they're good enough to bring to President Trump for a final decision.

“USTR has informed us that there are maybe 15 countries now that have made explicit offers that we're studying and considering and deciding whether they're good enough to present the president,” Kevin Hassett said.

The US began considering offers from 15 countries on tariff agreements after Donald Trump surprised everyone by pausing tariffs for most countries – possibly encouraging them to try making their own deals with the US amid a trade war which has erased billions of dollars from world market.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrade war: As Donald Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs, 15 countries line up to make their own deals
MoreLess
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 06:31 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.