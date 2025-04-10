Trade war: As Donald Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs, 15 countries line up to make their own deals

The United States government is in talks with 15 different countries about changing or reducing tariffs (which are taxes on imported goods). These countries have made proposals or deals they hope the US will agree to, Kevin Hassett, an economic adviser to the White House, said on Thursday, April 10. He added that the US was close deals with some of the countries.

The Trump official said that the US is studying and considering these offers to see if they're good enough to bring to President Trump for a final decision.

“USTR has informed us that there are maybe 15 countries now that have made explicit offers that we're studying and considering and deciding whether they're good enough to present the president,” Kevin Hassett said.