Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Tuesday that her government will impose retaliatory tariffs in response to US President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs. She criticised Washington’s move, calling it unjustified despite Mexico’s cooperation in combating drug smuggling.

"There was no reason or justification for Trump to impose the 25 percent tariffs despite Mexico's collaboration in efforts to tackle drug smuggling," Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference.

Mexico prepares countermeasures Sheinbaum emphasised that while Mexico remains open to dialogue, her government will respond decisively.

"We will always seek a negotiated solution," she said, adding that she expects to speak with Trump by phone later this week, "probably" on Thursday.

She also stated, "The unilateral decision taken by the United States affects national and foreign companies that operate in our country and affects our people. Therefore, we have decided to respond with tariff and non-tariff measures."

Rejection of US accusations Sheinbaum strongly refuted US allegations that Mexican drug cartels operate freely due to government ties, calling the claims "offensive, defamatory, and unsupported."

Her government plans to announce details of its response in Mexico City's main square on Sunday.

Call for national unity Sheinbaum urged Mexicans to stand together. "I call on the Mexican people to face this challenge together, to remain united. I repeat, it is time to defend Mexico and its sovereignty. We must be vigilant and calm, with a cool head," she said.

Mexico’s actions against drug trafficking Sheinbaum highlighted Mexico’s efforts to curb drug smuggling, including the recent deployment of 10,000 additional troops to the US border.

Last week, Mexico also extradited high-profile cartel leaders, including a notorious kingpin wanted for decades over the murder of a US undercover agent.

Urges US to address opioid crisis While reaffirming Mexico’s commitment to collaboration, Sheinbaum insisted that Washington must also take responsibility for its domestic drug crisis.

"Washington must also take charge of the opioid consumption crisis that has caused so many deaths in the United States," she stated.

Trump confirms Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, rejects exemptions Trump announced on Monday (March 3) that 25% tariffs on Mexican imports will take effect on Tuesday, ruling out any last-minute exemptions.

“Tariffs 25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico. And that'll start,” Trump told reporters, stating the move aims to pressure both countries to intensify efforts against fentanyl trafficking.