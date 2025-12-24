Trader Joe’s holiday hours 2025: Is Trader Joe’s open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day?

As the holiday season reaches its peak, shoppers making last-minute grocery runs should plan carefully—especially if Trader Joe’s is on their list. Like most major retailers, the popular grocery chain operates on reduced hours around Christmas and New Year’s and closes entirely on key holidays.

Christmas Eve (December 24): Open, limited hours Trader Joe’s stores across the US will be open on Christmas Eve, but they will close early. According to the company’s website, all locations will shut their doors at 5 pm, giving shoppers a limited window to pick up last-minute essentials.

Christmas Day (December 25): Closed All Trader Joe’s locations will be closed on Christmas Day, as the holiday is observed nationwide, allowing employees time off to celebrate with family and friends.

New Year’s Eve (December 31): Open, limited hours Stores will reopen with reduced hours on New Year’s Eve, once again closing at 5 pm.

New Year’s Day (January 1): Closed Trader Joe’s will remain closed on New Year’s Day, resuming normal operations the following day.

Shoppers are advised to plan grocery trips in advance and avoid waiting until the last minute, as shelves can empty quickly ahead of holiday closures.

Since hours may vary slightly by location, it’s always best to check with your local Trader Joe’s store or visit the company’s website before heading out.