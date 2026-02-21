Trader Joe's stores across US recall ready-to-eat chicken fried rice – Here's why & what to do next

Trader Joe’s stores across the United States have recalled the ready-to-eat chicken fried rice they sell. According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the item is being recalled due to possible glass contamination.

This ready-to-eat chicken fried rice is manufactured by Oregon-based Ajinomoto Foods North America. According to USA Today, the food manufacturer notified the FSIS after receiving customer complaints.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in retailers’ or consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the FSIS notice shared on February 19 read.

Also Read | Toyota recalls over 141,000 vehicles in US due to door defect

Why is the fried rice being recalled? The food safety agency said four customers had reported finding glass in the products. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries.

Do I have the recalled fried rice? The label for the recalled food item, packed in a green 20-ounce plastic bag, reads: “Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs”

The "best if used by" dates on the package are 8 September 2026 through 17 November 2026.

What to do next? The FSIS notice said that consumers who bought these ready-to-eat chicken fried rice from Trader Joe's should either throw it away or return it to the store.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

How many units are being recalled? The FSIS notice, USA Today repost said, did not detail how many pounds or units of the rice have been recalled from Trader Joe’s.

Helpline numbers: Customers who have questions can contact Ajinomoto Foods North America at 855-742-5011 or email customercare@ajinomotofoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can also call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email questions to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Other consumer goods recalled in past week: According to USA Today, BJ's Wholesale Club recalled Wellesley Farms Atlantic Salmon across seven states due to potential listeria contamination found during random FDA testing.

Other significant actions include a recall of Tippy Toesbaby food puree by Initiative Foods because of elevated levels of patulin, a toxin that can cause nerve damage.