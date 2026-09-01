How traffic chaos from a bridge crisis became a political issue in Rhode Island’s Democratic primary

A bridge that became an infrastructure issue three years ago has become a major political issue ahead of Democratic primary in Rhode Island, the smallest state in the United States by area, located in the New England region.

The state’s incumbent Governor, Dan McKee, is facing a tough Democratic primary challenge from Helena Foulkes, a former CVS executive, with the controversy surrounding the Washington Bridge closure emerging as a central issue in the race, the New York Times reported.

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The Democratic Party primaries in Rhode Island, 2026 is scheduled for 9 September.

What is the Washington Bridge controversy? The political contest is centred on the Washington Bridge, a critical interstate 195 crossing connecting Providence with its eastern suburbs and routes to southeastern Massachusetts. Providence is the capital and most populous city of Rhode Island, known for its rich colonial history, vibrant arts scene, and prestigious universities

In December 2023, one side of the 60-year-old bridge was closed after engineers discovered serious structural problems.

View full Image View full Image In December 2023, one side of the 60-year-old bridge was closed after engineers discovered serious structural problems. ( NYT )

The sudden closure led to widespread traffic disruption and annoyed the commuters. The state administration decided to demolish the damaged structure and build a replacement bridge. A portion of the bridge was reconfigured to carry traffic in both directions while the new bridge was planned.

But what began as an infrastructure emergency has dragged on much longer to the utmost dismay of the citizens. The replacement bridge is now expected to be completed in 2028, which means the disruption has stretched across much of McKee's political tenure.

But why is Guv McKee being blamed? McKee, 75, is a former mayor and lieutenant governor who first assumed his post in 2021, when his predecessor, Gina Raimondo, was tapped by then-President Joseph Biden to serve as US Commerce Secretary.

According to a NYT report, he says that when an engineer revealed critical structural failures that could have caused the Washington Bridge in Providence to collapse, he took decisive action, putting public safety above his political future.

But McKee’s critics argue that the administration's handling of the crisis was too slow and that he, as Governor, should have acted more aggressively after the closure.

McKee's decision to retain the state's transportation chief for more than two years after the bridge was closed is also being criticised.

Rhode Island has sued companies that previously worked on the bridge, alleging failures that contributed to its condition. The companies have disputed that responsibility and argued that the state ultimately bore responsibility, the US Media reported.

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McKee has, in the meantime, pointed to progress on the rebuilding project, including federal funding and construction already underway.

The bigger problem: voters want change? The bridge issue is significant, yet it is not the only challenge McKee is facing in his re-election bid.

The Governor is also facing anti-incumbency in Rhode Island, a Democratic state. The last Republican governor left office in the state in 2011. Foulkes, on her part, has presented herself as the candidate who can bring a change in leadership.

McKee, in contrast, has tried to portray himself as a governor focused on working-class voters while attacking Foulkes over her corporate background. The governor has highlighted Foulkes's tenure at CVS, arguing that her corporate record should be scrutinised, particularly over the company's role in the US opioid crisis.

CVS agreed to pay billions of dollars in 2022 to settle lawsuits related to its role in the opioid crisis.

Foulkes has defended her record, arguing that CVS significantly reduced its opioid distribution during her tenure.

Foulkes spent 25 years as a senior executive at CVS, serving as Executive Vice President and President of CVS Pharmacy from 2014 to 2018

The contest assumes even more significance because McKee and Foulkes are not meeting for the first time. The two Democrats also faced each other in the 2022 primary.

In 2022, McKee won that Democratic primary by only a few thousand votes. But this time, as reported in US media, the political environment is very different.

As things stand, Foulkes was leading McKee by 15 percentage points, according to a recent Emerson College poll cited by the NYT. Other polls have also shown her with a substantial advantage.

Foulkes has also attracted prominent Democratic support. Her uncle is former Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to appear at a rally with her.

Why this matters beyond Rhode Island? The Rhode Island race offers a familiar political lesson for India: an infrastructure failure can quickly become an electoral issue when voters experience its consequences every day.

Bridges frequently become major election issues in India, triggering intense political debates, campaign promises, or dramatic voter boycotts when infrastructure is delayed or damaged.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, villagers in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, for example, stayed away from polling over the demand for bridge construction. Similarly, the Dhubri Phulwari Bridge served as a major talking point and symbol of regional connectivity during election campaigns in Assam.

What happens next? If Foulkes defeats McKee, it would represent a significant setback for an incumbent governor and underline the strength of anti-incumbency in US politics in 2026.

This bridge has become much more than a transportation issue; it’s a test of my administration’s accountability.

Either way, the Washington Bridge has become much more than a transportation story.